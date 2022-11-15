Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersKent County, DE
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck a set of trees, where it spun and came to rest.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: DSP investigating fatal crash in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one Friday morning in Smyrna. Shortly before 9 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Route 13, south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, police say the vehicle drifted to its right and veered off the roadway, continuing northbound off the road for a short distance until it hit a set of trees.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
WGMD Radio
Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins
Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation
Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
Delaware State Police were called to Gum Road in the Frankford area Sunday night for a reported shooting. Police learned that a 10 year old was shot in the upper body – and taken to an area hospital where they were treated for serious injuries. Police were called around 10:15pm. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spudis at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
WMDT.com
10-year-old injured in Frankford shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night. At around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. It was learned that a 10-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST FOUR IN REFERENCE TO MULTIPLE DISTRACTION-RELATED BURGLARIES
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested four individuals in reference to two separate distraction-style burglaries that occurred in New Castle County. The first incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Sedgley Farms Community – Wilmington. At 3:37 PM officers...
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A suspect wanted in connection to a recent strong-armed robbery has been arrested. During the early morning hours of November 4th, Ocean City Police officers were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue by a 49-year-old man who reported that he had been approached by a male suspect in the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. It was reported that the suspect verbally threatened the victim and took some of the victim’s personal property before fleeing the area.
WMDT.com
Portion of W. Main Street in Salisbury to close temporarily next week
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising motorists that on Tuesday, November 22nd, West Main Street will be closed between Market Street and Division Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’re told this closure is to allow for the removal of non-functioning Christmas lights from Downtown...
Comments / 0