Idaho State Journal

Feds resume study of restoring grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups on Thursday hailed a decision by the Biden administration to resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades mountains in Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they would jointly prepare...
Chronicle

Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades

A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
The Center Square

Federal plan would reintroduce grizzly bears to Washington’s Cascade mountains

(The Center Square) — Grizzly bear sightings have become a rare event in Washington state. That could change if a federal program to reintroduce the bears to the Northern Cascades Ecosystem is approved by the Department of the Interior. The plan, jointly created by the National Parks Service and U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, is to take bears either from British Columbia or northwest Montana and introduce them into the Northern Cascades at the rate of 3 to 7 bears per year. The goal...
The Independent

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population.State officials authorized the killing of 450 wolves during the winter of 2021-22, but ended up shutting down hunting near Yellowstone National Park after 23 wolves from the park were killed, most of them in Montana.Conservation groups last month sued over 2021 laws passed by the Legislature that were intended to curb gray wolf numbers by making it...
