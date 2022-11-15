ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Detroit News

Muted Michigan GOP reaction to Trump's 3rd White House bid

Lansing — Donald Trump's decision to launch a third campaign for president is receiving a subdued response from Republicans in Michigan, exposing cracks in his GOP support in a battleground state that pushed him to victory in 2016 but dealt him a defeat in 2020. A week after the...
Detroit News

39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty

More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
Detroit News

Oxford school officials 'step back' from permanent memorial project

Oxford school officials are relinquishing school board control over planning for a permanent memorial to the Nov. 30 school shooting and handing it over to the community. But one victim's father says the district is again failing to step up and take responsibility for a permanent memorial which he says should be on school grounds but created with collaboration from victims' families.
Detroit News

Oxford students travel to Uvalde to support school shooting survivors

Oxford High graduate Zoe Touray climbed through the window of her fifth-hour classroom on Nov. 30, 2021 to escape a gunman carrying out an attack inside Oxford High School. Touray felt helpless and afraid during that moment, and she does not want other victims of gun violence to carry those feelings forward as they rebuild their lives as survivors of mass school shootings.
