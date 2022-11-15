Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Detroit News
Muted Michigan GOP reaction to Trump's 3rd White House bid
Lansing — Donald Trump's decision to launch a third campaign for president is receiving a subdued response from Republicans in Michigan, exposing cracks in his GOP support in a battleground state that pushed him to victory in 2016 but dealt him a defeat in 2020. A week after the...
Detroit News
39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty
More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continued to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. A message found on a bathroom wall Wednesday at South Lyon East High School said "someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m.," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement.
Detroit News
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
Detroit News
Oxford school officials 'step back' from permanent memorial project
Oxford school officials are relinquishing school board control over planning for a permanent memorial to the Nov. 30 school shooting and handing it over to the community. But one victim's father says the district is again failing to step up and take responsibility for a permanent memorial which he says should be on school grounds but created with collaboration from victims' families.
Detroit News
Oxford students travel to Uvalde to support school shooting survivors
Oxford High graduate Zoe Touray climbed through the window of her fifth-hour classroom on Nov. 30, 2021 to escape a gunman carrying out an attack inside Oxford High School. Touray felt helpless and afraid during that moment, and she does not want other victims of gun violence to carry those feelings forward as they rebuild their lives as survivors of mass school shootings.
