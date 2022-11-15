Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Related
Dartmouth
New Fellowship Recruits Underrepresented Faculty in STEM
Dartmouth has launched a new E.E. Just Faculty Fellowship Program recruiting scholar-teachers committed to advancing diversity in STEM fields across Arts and Sciences, the Geisel School of Medicine, and Thayer School of Engineering. The fellowship program is intended to differentiate Dartmouth’s faculty recruitment efforts from peer institutions by providing resources...
National Grid to hold energy assistance fair in Fall River
Customers will be able to learn about available assistance and get help to prepare for the winter season.
GoLocalProv
RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets
A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
Catch share consequences
I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.
GoLocalProv
South County Hospital Announces “Phone and Network Issues” Resolved
Surgeries at South County Hospital have been canceled on Thursday, GoLocal has learned. Patients received calls on Thursday informing them of the news, and were told it was a result of South County’s technology being “down.”. A patient services representative confirmed that all surgeries have been canceled for...
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
Dartmouth Woman Gives Birth 20 Weeks Early to 1 Pound Baby & Family Aims to Help
A Dartmouth woman is recovering after giving birth 20 weeks early. Her baby, Braxtyn Rose, is in critical condition, and while Dayna Galary and her fiancé are choosing to look at their baby’s survival as a miracle, Galary’s sister, Julia Braz, is on a mission to provide help to her struggling family.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
Dartmouth
Sweet Dreams, Dartmouth
Two writers explore Dartmouth’s sleep culture during finals. When our alarms go off in the morning, we drag ourselves out of bed, mentally cursing every extra minute that we stayed up the night before. With late-night homework, the temptation to go out and the ever-earlier wakeup times for class and cramming in the morning, our precious sleep hours are the last priority, the first thing sacrificed to shove something else into our schedule.
WCVB
Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts
BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
New England Revolution
Inspired by his own mother’s battle, McNamara raising funds for lung cancer research
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tommy McNamara was driving home the night of November 17, 2021, when a phone call from his parents brought news that forced him to pull over to the side of the road. Sitting alone in his car, in the dark, he struggled to process the information coming through the line.
Comments / 0