New Fellowship Recruits Underrepresented Faculty in STEM

Dartmouth has launched a new E.E. Just Faculty Fellowship Program recruiting scholar-teachers committed to advancing diversity in STEM fields across Arts and Sciences, the Geisel School of Medicine, and Thayer School of Engineering. The fellowship program is intended to differentiate Dartmouth’s faculty recruitment efforts from peer institutions by providing resources...
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

RI Business Alleges Former Employee “Maliciously and Willfully” Stole Trade Secrets

A Rhode Island business has filed a lawsuit against a former employee, alleging that he “misappropriated” trade secrets. In a twelve-page lawsuit filed in federal court, Vision 3 Architects — which is based in Providence — claims that “longtime employee,” defendant Joseph Caldeira, took confidential and proprietary information with him to his new employer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
Doug Stewart

Catch share consequences

I’ll always believe in open-access fisheries. I worked on deck for several years before buying my own boat. I sent away for a $25 Maine commercial fishing license and was on my own to sink or swim. With the help of others, I swam.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

South County Hospital Announces “Phone and Network Issues” Resolved

Surgeries at South County Hospital have been canceled on Thursday, GoLocal has learned. Patients received calls on Thursday informing them of the news, and were told it was a result of South County’s technology being “down.”. A patient services representative confirmed that all surgeries have been canceled for...
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
Dartmouth

Sweet Dreams, Dartmouth

Two writers explore Dartmouth’s sleep culture during finals. When our alarms go off in the morning, we drag ourselves out of bed, mentally cursing every extra minute that we stayed up the night before. With late-night homework, the temptation to go out and the ever-earlier wakeup times for class and cramming in the morning, our precious sleep hours are the last priority, the first thing sacrificed to shove something else into our schedule.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts

BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

