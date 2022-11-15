Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.
VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies.
Climate conference strikes tentative deal for ‘loss and damage’ fund
The COP27 United Nations climate conference has reached a tentative deal for a “loss and damage” fund for nations on the frontlines of climate change after declining to take up the issue for years. The draft agreement would not be official until a broader COP27 agreement is ratified...
Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
Qatar has become synonymous with soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup that opens on Sunday
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Pope visits immigrant father's hometown for birthday party
Pope Francis has returned to his father's birthplace in northern Italy for the first time since ascending the papacy
Comments / 0