James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
Fred Stanley Gearhart, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Stanley Gearhart, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his son by his side. He was born September 27, 1936, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Samuel and the late Daisy Marie (Kauffman) Gearhart.
Mary Lynn Smercansky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side. Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter...
Richard A. Seidita, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Seidita, 66, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born March 3, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Margaret Hill Seidita. He was a lifelong...
Edward Lee Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Morgan, 69, of formerly of Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:58 p.m. at his residence, following a short illness. He was born July 13, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James P. and Antonia Smith Morgan, residing in...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
Martha Zackeroff, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans. Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing...
Jenna Nicole Bonetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas. She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks and laughing with friends and spending time with family. She...
Paul A. Resch, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1946...
Karen L. Simmons, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister. Karen was a lifetime member of...
David “Rosie” Rotz, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Rosie” Rotz died Wednesday evening, November 9, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, after a 5-year battle with kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ann (Koletich) Rotz, who both died in 1992. Although...
Scott D. MacDonald, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott D. MacDonald, 45, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness. Scott was born September 29, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stewart and Gayle (Olson) MacDonald. He attended Kent State University and Culinary...
Larry Thomas McFall, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Thomas McFall, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 25, 1943, at East Liverpool City Hospital, an only son of the late Walter and Virginia (Jeffries Laport) McFall. Larry was...
Sandra A. Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Wilson, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home. Sandra was born April 26, 1952, in Maryland, a daughter of the late Dale McGinnis and Louise Swiger McGinnis and came to the Youngstown area as a child. Sandy worked...
Ruben Gonzales Guerra, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruben Gonzales Guerra, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio. He was born on April 17, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Daniel and Julia (Mondesi) Gonzales Guerra. His stepfather was Amilcar Mondesi Cruz. Ruben leaves behind his siblings, Nellie Mondesi, Emily...
Cedric Vernell Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cedric Vernell Adams passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1957 to Willis Adams, Sr. and Ulysees Presley Adams in Youngstown, Ohio, the second youngest of seven children. Some had the privilege of knowing Cedric but close family and...
Saleem Khan, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saleem Khan, 41, passed away Monday night, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Saleem was born January 9, 1981, in Youngstown, a son of Dr. Irfan and Akhande Khan and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1999 graduate of Boardman High...
Donna J. Gora, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Gora, 76, passed away Tuesday morning, November 7, 2022, at her home. Donna was born September 5, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Tkalec Gora and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow...
Joanne L. Barnes, Homeworth, Ohio
HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les)...
