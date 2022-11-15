BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Lysiak, 36, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at UPMC Jameson. David was born on January 14, 1986, in Beaver, Pennsylvania. David was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades becoming a welder and ironworker and he later worked with...

BESSEMER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO