Ronald James Helle, Sr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Helle, Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson. He was born on April 16, 1954 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Russell and Clara (Candioto) Helle. Ronald was employed for many years in the maintenance department...
Erla Jean McCann, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erla Jean McCann, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Nugent Convalescent Home on November 7, 2022. She was 98 years of age. Jean was born on January 14, 1924 in Sharon to Thomas and Ruby (Anderson) Murphy. She was a graduate...
Joyce A. Cole, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Cole, 82, of Edinburg passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Cole was born August 15, 1940, in Plum, Pennsylvania (Allegheny County) a daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Harper) Meyers. She was raised just outside of Pittsburgh in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, and attended Plum High School.
Marilyn Elizabeth Taylor, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Elizabeth Taylor, 58, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in her home. Marilyn was born August 17, 1964 to Thelma (Duffy) and Albert Christy in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Shenango Valley Church of God. Marilyn...
David C. Lysiak, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Lysiak, 36, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at UPMC Jameson. David was born on January 14, 1986, in Beaver, Pennsylvania. David was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades becoming a welder and ironworker and he later worked with...
Richard P. “Rick” Kale, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Rick” Kale, 68, of South New Castle Borough passed away peacefully with his family at his side late Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Kale was born November 1, 1954, in New Castle, a son of the...
Betty D. (Allison) Frye, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty D. Frye, 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in her home. Betty was born January 10, 1938 to Ocie and Paul Allison in Clarion, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a co-owner...
Keith E. Osborne, New Wilmington, PA
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith E. Osborne, 68, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at The Grove at New Wilmington. Keith was born July 14, 1954, in Clark, Pennsylvania to Virginia (Osborne) and Ervin Osborne. He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1973. Keith...
Fred Stanley Gearhart, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Stanley Gearhart, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his son by his side. He was born September 27, 1936, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Samuel and the late Daisy Marie (Kauffman) Gearhart.
Alice J. Krauss, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Krauss, 88, entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 7, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Adams. Alice, a homemaker, was an avid baker, making bread on Saturday mornings...
Joyce L. Frye, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Frye, 76, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three daughters, born to Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she...
Mary Lynn Smercansky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side. Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter...
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
Scott D. MacDonald, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott D. MacDonald, 45, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness. Scott was born September 29, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stewart and Gayle (Olson) MacDonald. He attended Kent State University and Culinary...
Clara Young, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Young, 88, of Sharpsville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Lawrence W. Votaw, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Votaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 26, 1940, in Salem, son of the late Leroy and Helen (Smith) Votaw. Lawrence worked as a truck driver for Lowry Supply and Herron...
Clara A. Gregg, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara A Gregg, 80, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Martha Zackeroff, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans. Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
