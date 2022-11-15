Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
5 players the Los Angeles Lakers should have never given up on
Rob Pelinka has made a lot of mistakes with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is a reason why the Lakers went from winning the 2020 NBA Championship to being one of the worst teams in the entire league two years later. Pelinka has made ill-advised moves to bring in players...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Did Cowboys Even Call on Suh? Jerry Jones Explains
The Cowboys never had interest in signing veteran star Ndamukong Suh, who lands with the Eagles. Why not?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's ladder beef with Montrezl Harrell and a 76ers arena worker, explained
Giannis Antetokoumpo isn’t a player with too many weaknesses in his game, but if there was a glaring one out there it’d almost certainly be his ability to shoot free throws. Free throws have generally been a struggle for Antetokounmpo over the last few years. He’s been up...
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
Cowboys safety names his “top WR” in the NFL
Coming off a disappointing defeat to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys will look to right the ship in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ahead of the Week 11 game, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse offered some high praise for Minnesota star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Kearse detailed the potential matchup problems Read more... The post Cowboys safety names his “top WR” in the NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott and Cowboys not 'flirting with disaster' after loss to Green Bay
Some supporters of the Dallas Cowboys overreact to defeats and rashly predict doom for Dak Prescott when he has one bad game. "Prescott has been flirting with disaster a lot since he returned," writes The Athletic's Bob Strum. Sturm, who has covered the Cowboys for years, criticized Prescott for throwing...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
569K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0