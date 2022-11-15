Read full article on original website
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
Boston Globe
Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors
"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River to kick off the holidays with Annual Fall River Children’s Holiday Parade
Are you ready for Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, local bands, and giant parade balloons?. The 38th Annual Fall River Children’s Holiday Parade Committee and Greater Fall River RE-Creation are pleased to invite the public to kick-off the holidays in Fall River on Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00 p.m.
WCVB
Dartmouth
Sweet Dreams, Dartmouth
Two writers explore Dartmouth’s sleep culture during finals. When our alarms go off in the morning, we drag ourselves out of bed, mentally cursing every extra minute that we stayed up the night before. With late-night homework, the temptation to go out and the ever-earlier wakeup times for class and cramming in the morning, our precious sleep hours are the last priority, the first thing sacrificed to shove something else into our schedule.
WPRI
Experience the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo. It’s that time of year again as a classic returns to the Zoo. Don’t miss their Holiday Lights Spectacular taking place November 25 – January 1. If you are making your plans, you’ll need to know that the Trail open nightly (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5:00 – 9:30 pm and tickets are sold online only.
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
newbedford-ma.gov
2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder
2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder. 4:00 pm School Department – Admissions P... @ Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. 6:30 pm Clark’s Point Neighborhood Assoc... @ Waste Water Treatment Center. Nov. 17. Thu. 8:00 am Greater New Bedford Regional Ref... @ Greater New...
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett approves Holy Ghost property renovations at Town Meeting
MATTAPOISETT – With nine decisions for residents to make, 62 voters showed up for Mattapoisett’s Special Town Meeting at Old Rochester Regional High School on Monday, Nov. 14. Moderator Jack Ecklund said that he recognized the usual suspects. “This is my twentieth year as your town moderator,” he...
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth: What to know, how to watch
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, will march from Plymouth Rock on Saturday morning and the spectacle will once again be broadcast live on WCVB. The EyeOpener’s Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will be your hosts, while Cindy Fitzgibbon, Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos...
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
New Miss Fall River, Outstanding Teen Crowned for 2023
Two local women were crowned to represent the Spindle City for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023. Olivia Marques hosted...
