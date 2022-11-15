ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston Globe

Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors

"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
BRISTOL, RI
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA
Dartmouth

Sweet Dreams, Dartmouth

Two writers explore Dartmouth’s sleep culture during finals. When our alarms go off in the morning, we drag ourselves out of bed, mentally cursing every extra minute that we stayed up the night before. With late-night homework, the temptation to go out and the ever-earlier wakeup times for class and cramming in the morning, our precious sleep hours are the last priority, the first thing sacrificed to shove something else into our schedule.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI

Experience the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo. It’s that time of year again as a classic returns to the Zoo. Don’t miss their Holiday Lights Spectacular taking place November 25 – January 1. If you are making your plans, you’ll need to know that the Trail open nightly (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5:00 – 9:30 pm and tickets are sold online only.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedford-ma.gov

2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder

2022 Notice Last Day Yard Waste Collection Reminder. 4:00 pm School Department – Admissions P... @ Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. 6:30 pm Clark’s Point Neighborhood Assoc... @ Waste Water Treatment Center. Nov. 17. Thu. 8:00 am Greater New Bedford Regional Ref... @ Greater New...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett approves Holy Ghost property renovations at Town Meeting

MATTAPOISETT – With nine decisions for residents to make, 62 voters showed up for Mattapoisett’s Special Town Meeting at Old Rochester Regional High School on Monday, Nov. 14. Moderator Jack Ecklund said that he recognized the usual suspects. “This is my twentieth year as your town moderator,” he...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

New Miss Fall River, Outstanding Teen Crowned for 2023

Two local women were crowned to represent the Spindle City for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023. Olivia Marques hosted...
FALL RIVER, MA

