wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Popculture
Wrestler D'Lo Jordan Dead at 30
Professional wrestler D'Lo Jordan died on Nov. 3, according to SlamWrestling.net. He was 30 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Jordan (real name Jason Pearce) was a big part of the WWN company that runs promotions such as Full Impact Pro, EVOLVE and SHINE. "It is...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
stillrealtous.com
Captain Insano Debuts On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular teams in AEW and they’re currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The belts will be defended at Full Gear on Saturday when The Acclaimed face off against Swerve In Our Glory, and this week The Acclaimed debuted a new music video which featured them talking trash about their opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
A Lot Of Backstage Heat Erupted After Sheamus' First WWE Championship Win
The year: 2009. The match: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a tables match at the TLC pay-per-view, with the WWE Championship at stake. Pitting two surefire WWE Hall of Famers like Cena and Sheamus against one another would likely be well-received in today's climate, as Sheamus has proven over the years that he can succeed in any role sent his way. But on this specific occasion in 2009, Sheamus had only been on WWE television for 166 days, despite being signed with the company since 2007. As a result, audiences were in shock after the events that unfolded at TLC 2009 –- Sheamus put Cena through a table, and per the stipulation, was victorious in their match. He became the first Irish-born WWE Champion, and only two people have captured the world title faster after their WWE debut — Brock Lesnar, who won the championship 126 days after getting called up from developmental in 2002, and Ric Flair, who captured the belt by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble, 113 days after arriving in the company from WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
