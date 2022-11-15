Read full article on original website
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
How to watch Texas at Kansas: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
After fumbling a chance to control the conference championship race, the Texas Longhorns now face a must-win game against the Kansas Jayhawks in order to keep their goals alive. With their chances for Arlington fading fast and KU quarterback Jalon Daniels reportedly aiming for a return this week, the Texas...
Texas vs. Kansas advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns unofficially ended its conference championship run with the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend. This week they travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks, who are also currently 6-4. Kansas got out to a surprisingly strong start to the season before losing their starting quarterback Jalon Daniels in Week 7 of the season against TCU. Along with the regular preview for the game, this week, I dove further into the inconsistency in the Longhorns’ performances.
Now’s the time for Texas to salvage its season
The Texas Longhorns entered two of their last three games in complete control of their destiny within the Big 12. They’ve now lost both of those games and thus, 5-2 (3-1) has faded into 6-4 (4-3). It’s been a disappointing stretch with Texas leaving golden opportunities for wins over No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 4 TCU on the table because Steve Sarkisian’s group couldn’t collectively play anything close to their best football.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the offense bounce back?
The Texas Longhorns have two more games to prove the trajectory of the program is in the right direction and it starts with a road trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas has lost four of the last five games after starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined...
Longhorns Daily News: Texas drops complete 2023 Texas baseball schedule
The Texas Longhorns 2023 schedule has arrived. Enough said. Check it out below. Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas zaps Zags, delivers clear message to rest of country. Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sliding Texas can’t afford another slice of Kansas humble pie. Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can Longhorns get back on...
Survey Results: Play Hudson Card
After last year's quarterback carousel, mostly due to injuries to Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has avoided it this season with Quinn Ewers and the aforementioned Card. But that doesn’t mean Texas fans don’t want to see things mixed up, especially with Ewers struggling...
Quick thoughts from No. 11 Texas’ 93-74 statement win over No. 2 Gonzaga
Well, that was the most fun Texas basketball has looked in quite some time. From the atmosphere to the elite-level basketball to the dominant win over a blueblood program, this was a near perfect night for the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ 93-74...
Longhorn football commits in the playoffs, Nov. 17-19
The playoffs began last week for the Texas Longhorns’ committed recruits from the states of Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and New Jersey, and their first Hawaii commit will have his first playoff game this week. Of the program’s 24 total commits between the 2023 and 2024 classes, 19 of...
No. 11 Texas hosts No. 2 Gonzaga in huge non-conference matchup
On Wednesday evening, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the season’s premier non-conference matchup and the biggest game in the short history of the Moody Center. Head coach Chris Beard’s team is looking for revenge after last season’s 86-74 loss in which the...
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Gonzaga gamethread
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are at the Moody Center for a third straight game to open the 2022-23 season, hosting the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second leg of the home-and-home series that started last season. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2 and this is your...
