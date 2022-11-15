Read full article on original website
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NFL insider feels like ‘there’s some doubts about’ Mac Jones around the league
Jones ranks toward the bottom among eligible quarterbacks in a pair of key stats. Mac Jones’s second NFL season hasn’t seen nearly the same amount of success he had as a rookie. In six games, Jones has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards with four...
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
Buffalo airport reopens; now the Bills just have to get there
The massive snowstorm in Buffalo has subsided sufficiently to allow the local airport to open. That will allow the Bills to get to Detroit. The next step will be getting to the airport. The could be the hard part. Accounts of stuck vehicles are littering Twitter. Tractor trailers are stuck,...
How Colts new head coach helped Kelce turn into an all-time great
Just over a decade ago, Jason Kelce was fresh off of his rookie season and clearly had a promising future in the NFL, but there were some areas that needed improvement. And Jeff Saturday was just the guy to help. Saturday spent years as the stalwart center in the middle...
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
If he could play for any team, Tyreek Hill would pick Vikings
No complaints in Minnesota...
Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC
The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns
The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to move Sunday’s Browns-Bills matchup from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit. While the change in venue made the game feasible, one major question remained: How would the Bills get to the Motor City?
This Julian Edelman bet for Patriots-Jets game is next-level insane
Julian Edelman has never been afraid of putting his money where his mouth is, but this time, he might be wagering something more valuable than dollar bills in the New England Patriots and New York Jets game. During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, the former Patriots receiver appears...
Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
Myles Garrett: Dolphins’ game plan seemed like they were a step ahead of us
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett paid a big compliment to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel today, saying that in the Dolphins’ win over the Browns on Sunday, it always seemed like the Dolphins were a step ahead of the Browns. Garrett said he was surprised how specific the Dolphins’...
Villar recalls hilarious story of promotion to big leagues
A promotion to the big leagues was one of the last things on David Villar's mind when he first heard the news. The Giants' infielder joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Thursday morning, where he shared a hilarious story behind his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento to the majors on July 4 last season.
Young: Jimmy G reason for Shanahan's conservative play-calling
The arsenal of offensive weapons the 49ers have at their disposal this season makes a “mastermind” of a coach like Kyle Shanahan feel like a kid in a candy shop. But if the candy never is eaten, what's the point of going to the shop in the first place?
