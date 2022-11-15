ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Buffalo airport reopens; now the Bills just have to get there

The massive snowstorm in Buffalo has subsided sufficiently to allow the local airport to open. That will allow the Bills to get to Detroit. The next step will be getting to the airport. The could be the hard part. Accounts of stuck vehicles are littering Twitter. Tractor trailers are stuck,...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC

The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to move Sunday’s Browns-Bills matchup from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit. While the change in venue made the game feasible, one major question remained: How would the Bills get to the Motor City?
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Titans are “gathering additional information” regarding Todd Downing

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI early Friday. The team has issued a statement regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. The reports are based on objective fact. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game

It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
NBC Sports

Myles Garrett: Dolphins’ game plan seemed like they were a step ahead of us

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett paid a big compliment to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel today, saying that in the Dolphins’ win over the Browns on Sunday, it always seemed like the Dolphins were a step ahead of the Browns. Garrett said he was surprised how specific the Dolphins’...
NBC Sports

Villar recalls hilarious story of promotion to big leagues

A promotion to the big leagues was one of the last things on David Villar's mind when he first heard the news. The Giants' infielder joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Thursday morning, where he shared a hilarious story behind his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento to the majors on July 4 last season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills

A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Young: Jimmy G reason for Shanahan's conservative play-calling

The arsenal of offensive weapons the 49ers have at their disposal this season makes a “mastermind” of a coach like Kyle Shanahan feel like a kid in a candy shop. But if the candy never is eaten, what's the point of going to the shop in the first place?
NBC Sports

Snowy forecast could cause Browns-Bills game to be moved

Let it snow, let it snow, let it ... oh no. The Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are at Mother Nature’s mercy as the fate of their Week 11 contest hangs in the balance as a massive snowstorm makes its way toward upstate New York this week. Accuweather.com...
CLEVELAND, OH

