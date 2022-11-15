Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes makes a humble comment that should actually scare every NFL defense
When you have already done everything an NFL quarterback dreams of doing in just your second full season as a starter, it’s usually hard to see where things could get better. For the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, it isn’t. Patrick Mahomes was a league MVP, Super Bowl winner,...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
A season of struggles for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 4-7 on the season. Rodgers, in particular, struggled during the loss. He threw two touchdowns but averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, ...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
Ex-Bronco offers concerning reason for Russell Wilson’s struggles
Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos teammates have struggled all season to get on the same page, and some troubling new information has surfaced about what has contributed to the disconnect. Former Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus said on 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver Wednesday that several people inside...
Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment
Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
AZFamily
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Signing With Super Bowl Contender
The Philadelphia Eagles watched their last two opponents run all over them - 135 yards give up to the Houston Texans and 178 given up to the Washington Commanders. After watching those struggles, general manager Howie Roseman wasted no time making a change. The team signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph earlier this week.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports
Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC
The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh's Free Agency Decision
The Philadelphia Eagles have added more depth to their defensive line. Just one day after signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph, they've now agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's a one-year deal. Suh has been a free agent throughout this season after he wasn't signed...
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
NBC Sports
Breer: 'I feel there are doubts' about Mac Jones around NFL
Mac Jones' sophomore season has been a disappointment, to say the least. The New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been able to find his rhythm through the first nine games of the campaign. He has looked like a different player than the one who unquestionably was the most impressive QB of the 2021 draft class last year.
NBC Sports
Chase Young may not play Sunday after all
Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all. The Commanders now think it may be too...
NBC Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson gets snippy over criticism from Patriots loss
Zach Wilson deserved plenty of blame after the New York Jets' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions, including two in the second half that effectively squashed any chance of a Jets comeback. Wilson was visibly frustrated after that performance, and as New...
NBC Sports
Young: Jimmy G reason for Shanahan's conservative play-calling
The arsenal of offensive weapons the 49ers have at their disposal this season makes a “mastermind” of a coach like Kyle Shanahan feel like a kid in a candy shop. But if the candy never is eaten, what's the point of going to the shop in the first place?
