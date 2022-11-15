ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment

Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
AZFamily

CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Signing With Super Bowl Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles watched their last two opponents run all over them - 135 yards give up to the Houston Texans and 178 given up to the Washington Commanders. After watching those struggles, general manager Howie Roseman wasted no time making a change. The team signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph earlier this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
NBC Sports

Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment

While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports

Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC

The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh's Free Agency Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles have added more depth to their defensive line. Just one day after signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph, they've now agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's a one-year deal. Suh has been a free agent throughout this season after he wasn't signed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Breer: 'I feel there are doubts' about Mac Jones around NFL

Mac Jones' sophomore season has been a disappointment, to say the least. The New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been able to find his rhythm through the first nine games of the campaign. He has looked like a different player than the one who unquestionably was the most impressive QB of the 2021 draft class last year.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Chase Young may not play Sunday after all

Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all. The Commanders now think it may be too...
NBC Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson gets snippy over criticism from Patriots loss

Zach Wilson deserved plenty of blame after the New York Jets' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions, including two in the second half that effectively squashed any chance of a Jets comeback. Wilson was visibly frustrated after that performance, and as New...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Young: Jimmy G reason for Shanahan's conservative play-calling

The arsenal of offensive weapons the 49ers have at their disposal this season makes a “mastermind” of a coach like Kyle Shanahan feel like a kid in a candy shop. But if the candy never is eaten, what's the point of going to the shop in the first place?

Comments / 0

Community Policy