This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California

With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster

Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam

A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United ...
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
This Is What L.A. Landmarks Would Look Like Reimagined By Famous Artists

The art world has come a long way in recent years. NFTs became the buzzword of the last few years, making us rethink and redefine what art is and what makes an artist. Now, AI (artificial intelligence) art has entered the picture with the launch of major open software platforms like Midjourney and DALL·E AI, putting creative expression in the hands of the masses. There are no longer technical barriers to creative expression, all you need is words and unbridled imagination. So, we couldn’t help but give it a whirl ourselves and reimagine L.A. landmarks through the lens of famous artists. While the results are of course limited (along with the credits on the free account), you can produce stunning images by just entering descriptive words. Here are the best of our fun little experiment: Okay, so like any art it’s not perfect and there are some glaring glitches to be addressed but we quite like the idea of a city with more art floating around. Admittedly, the outcome of this imagination collaboration is quite pleasing.
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
