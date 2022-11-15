Read full article on original website
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
SoCal to see sunshine and Santa Ana winds on Wednesday
Southern California should see warm temperatures with some Santa Ana winds on Wednesday, and an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving the next day.
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United ...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Arcadia resident gets 20-year sentence for Coachella Valley fraud
An Arcadia woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue “Serena” Shi was sentenced by U.S. District...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
This Is What L.A. Landmarks Would Look Like Reimagined By Famous Artists
The art world has come a long way in recent years. NFTs became the buzzword of the last few years, making us rethink and redefine what art is and what makes an artist. Now, AI (artificial intelligence) art has entered the picture with the launch of major open software platforms like Midjourney and DALL·E AI, putting creative expression in the hands of the masses. There are no longer technical barriers to creative expression, all you need is words and unbridled imagination. So, we couldn’t help but give it a whirl ourselves and reimagine L.A. landmarks through the lens of famous artists. While the results are of course limited (along with the credits on the free account), you can produce stunning images by just entering descriptive words. Here are the best of our fun little experiment: Okay, so like any art it’s not perfect and there are some glaring glitches to be addressed but we quite like the idea of a city with more art floating around. Admittedly, the outcome of this imagination collaboration is quite pleasing.
Karen Bass to declare a state of emergency on LA homelessness on her first day as mayor
L.A. Mayor-elect Karen Bass said she's drafting a plan for her first 100 days, and she'll declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day on the job.
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
DEA warns of major spike in fentanyl poisoning deaths in L.A. County
Fentanyl poisoning is killing the region’s residents, particularly young people, on an unprecedented level, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner.
KTLA.com
Riverside County thief seen on video stealing home’s holiday decorations
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home. “She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
