The art world has come a long way in recent years. NFTs became the buzzword of the last few years, making us rethink and redefine what art is and what makes an artist. Now, AI (artificial intelligence) art has entered the picture with the launch of major open software platforms like Midjourney and DALL·E AI, putting creative expression in the hands of the masses. There are no longer technical barriers to creative expression, all you need is words and unbridled imagination. So, we couldn’t help but give it a whirl ourselves and reimagine L.A. landmarks through the lens of famous artists. While the results are of course limited (along with the credits on the free account), you can produce stunning images by just entering descriptive words. Here are the best of our fun little experiment: Okay, so like any art it’s not perfect and there are some glaring glitches to be addressed but we quite like the idea of a city with more art floating around. Admittedly, the outcome of this imagination collaboration is quite pleasing.

