Debt consolidation, credit counseling, and debt relief programs are options for Texans drowning in high-interest credit card debt. Inflation continues to take a toll not only on Texans but people across the country and internationally. While wages in Texas are not increasing to match the rising costs of goods and services, credit cards have become a common source to fill this gap. According to LendingTree, in October of 2022, the average interest rate on a new credit card offer was 22.21%. Combining high interest rates with high inflation is a perfect storm crushing the financial well-being of many hard-working families. If you are struggling with debt, it may only worsen as the Fed has announced more potential rate hikes, and inflation is likely to continue at levels not seen in decades. Below are some options to consider:

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO