ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music

The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!

SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help for San Antonio residents struggling with interest rate hikes

Debt consolidation, credit counseling, and debt relief programs are options for Texans drowning in high-interest credit card debt. Inflation continues to take a toll not only on Texans but people across the country and internationally. While wages in Texas are not increasing to match the rising costs of goods and services, credit cards have become a common source to fill this gap. According to LendingTree, in October of 2022, the average interest rate on a new credit card offer was 22.21%. Combining high interest rates with high inflation is a perfect storm crushing the financial well-being of many hard-working families. If you are struggling with debt, it may only worsen as the Fed has announced more potential rate hikes, and inflation is likely to continue at levels not seen in decades. Below are some options to consider:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations

SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy

San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Jackson Middle School puts safety first to prevent and reduce bullying

SAN ANTONIO - 30 Jackson Middle School students recently trained as Safe School Ambassadors. It's a program with a student-centered approach to prevent and reduce bullying. Students learn how to handle difficult situations, and to speak up when they see issues that might need to be handled by an adult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy