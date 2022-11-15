Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music
The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
news4sanantonio.com
2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers release final list of entertainers
SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have released the final group of entertainers for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, William Beckmann, Flatland Cavalry and the Turnpike Troubadours have been added to the lineup that already includes the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Alabama and Nelly.
news4sanantonio.com
Blue Santa was decked out in Christmas attire for annual Blue Santa golf tournament
SAN ANTONIO - Here's a quick joke. Why should you always bring two pairs of pants to a golf course? In case you get a hole-in-one. To that end, Blue Santa was decked out in full Christmas attire on the far North side for the 31st annual Blue Santa golf tournament.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
news4sanantonio.com
The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!
SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for teen missing for a month, Help Us Find: Amerise Gonzales
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Amerise Gonzales. Amerise has been missing since October 12, 2022. She was last seen on the city's West Side along Vale not far from Marbach Rd. "It just seems like Amarise ran away...
news4sanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
news4sanantonio.com
Help for San Antonio residents struggling with interest rate hikes
Debt consolidation, credit counseling, and debt relief programs are options for Texans drowning in high-interest credit card debt. Inflation continues to take a toll not only on Texans but people across the country and internationally. While wages in Texas are not increasing to match the rising costs of goods and services, credit cards have become a common source to fill this gap. According to LendingTree, in October of 2022, the average interest rate on a new credit card offer was 22.21%. Combining high interest rates with high inflation is a perfect storm crushing the financial well-being of many hard-working families. If you are struggling with debt, it may only worsen as the Fed has announced more potential rate hikes, and inflation is likely to continue at levels not seen in decades. Below are some options to consider:
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
news4sanantonio.com
Couple makes it out safely as rapidly spreading fire damages North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side home. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home along Pasadena Street near Blanco Road. Crews were able to get the fire put out quickly, but not before it did heavy damage...
news4sanantonio.com
City council gave out over 200 turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - The spirit of Thanksgiving was in full force Wednesday as City Council District 2 hosted a turkey giveaway. This afternoon, over at the Claude Black Community Center, the Spurs Coyote was on hand. Volunteers handed out more than 200 turkeys to local families. The giveaway was put...
news4sanantonio.com
Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations
SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
news4sanantonio.com
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy
San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
news4sanantonio.com
Northwest Side apartment building heavily damaged by massive 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment building was heavily damaged after a massive 2-alarm fire late Thursday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Bandera Road and Evers Road. Close to 100 firefighters were called out to get this...
news4sanantonio.com
Jackson Middle School puts safety first to prevent and reduce bullying
SAN ANTONIO - 30 Jackson Middle School students recently trained as Safe School Ambassadors. It's a program with a student-centered approach to prevent and reduce bullying. Students learn how to handle difficult situations, and to speak up when they see issues that might need to be handled by an adult.
