Liberian president George Weah will watch his son Tim and the USMNT at the World Cup

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

George Weah, the president of Liberia and father of U.S. men’s national team forward Tim Weah, will travel to Qatar to watch his son at the World Cup.

The elder Weah is the only African to ever win the Ballon d’Or, but he never got the chance to play at the World Cup with Liberia during an illustrious club career that included stops at PSG, A.C. Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City.

After retiring as a player in 2003, Weah went into politics and was eventually elected president of his native country in 2018.

His son Tim, who was born in New York during his father’s pro career, is set to represent the USMNT at the tournament in Qatar.

According to the AP , President Weah sent a letter to the Liberian senate earlier this month informing them of his plans to travel to Qatar from November 15-23.

That would allow him to attend the USMNT’s World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, a game in which Lille forward Weah appears likely to play a part.

“My dad wanted to do it with his country, but he didn’t have the opportunity to do it. Now he’s kind of living through me,” Tim Weah said Tuesday . “I think it’s a blessing. It’s just amazing to be able to represent my family on this stage.”

