WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
Symposium at Region 16 aims to help educators help with student's mental health struggles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When a child or more than one student at a time experiences a meltdown in the classroom the outburst can be problematic for other students and the teacher. On Thursday, educators from the Texas Panhandle attended a symposium at Region 16 aimed at helping teachers...
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible contamination
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tyson Fresh Meats in Amarillo is recalling approximately 94,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Tyson notified them that customers had complained about a “mirror-like” material in ground beef they purchased from grocery stores.
Mayor responds to complaints about 'Drag Queen Christmas' show coming to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Mayor Ginger Nelson responded to complaints about a drag queen show coming to the Amarillo. "Drag Queen Christmas" will be held at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. According to promotional write-up on the Amarillo Civic Center Complex...
Online campaign offers support to those who have lost loved ones to COVID
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 1,300 people died from the coronavirus who were living in Potter or Randall County in Amarillo. Recently, a group of local residents has started a campaign online aimed at directing anyone who is grieving to support services in the community and how a connection between chairs inside an arts venue can help people remember their loved ones who died.
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Record setting temperatures across the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers doubles reward in murder of woman found dead on side of the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a woman found dead on side of the road. The body of Alexandria Nicole Lilly, 27, was found Sunday on the side of N. Givens Avenue, between Hwy 287 and Broadway.
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
GoFundMe: Fire destroys trailer home, victim has nothing but clothes on his back
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire destroyed a trailer home in Amarillo. Randall County Firefighters were called to 12009 Rocker K Road before 9 a.m. Neighbors said they heard popping noises, ran outside and saw the trailer on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a man's trailer engulfed in flames.
Potter County Sheriff's Office issues warning about 'jury duty scam'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a "jury duty scam." A resident contacted the sheriff's office Wednesday to ask if they had a warrant for not reporting to jury duty. The person had gotten a call from someone claiming to be Sgt....
