AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 1,300 people died from the coronavirus who were living in Potter or Randall County in Amarillo. Recently, a group of local residents has started a campaign online aimed at directing anyone who is grieving to support services in the community and how a connection between chairs inside an arts venue can help people remember their loved ones who died.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO