WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible contamination

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tyson Fresh Meats in Amarillo is recalling approximately 94,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Tyson notified them that customers had complained about a “mirror-like” material in ground beef they purchased from grocery stores.
Online campaign offers support to those who have lost loved ones to COVID

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 1,300 people died from the coronavirus who were living in Potter or Randall County in Amarillo. Recently, a group of local residents has started a campaign online aimed at directing anyone who is grieving to support services in the community and how a connection between chairs inside an arts venue can help people remember their loved ones who died.
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Record setting temperatures across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
