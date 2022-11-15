Lady Buffs Have Depth, Experience

Lack of experience will not be an issue for Coach Betsy Shaw and her West Greene Lady Buffs this year.

A couple of seasons ago in the preseason, Coach Shaw’s concern was the youth of her team and how difficult it is for those players to go up against opponents who had been through a lot of battles on the hardwood.

With a whopping seven seniors on the roster, the coach is eager for the season to begin and excited to see how those experienced players perform.

“Last year we finished at 15-15,” she smiled. “I would hope that we can be better than that. But I upgraded the schedule quite a bit and it’s harder, but I want us to be ready to play when district tournament rolls around and I think playing those good teams will make us better.”

Things could not have been much bleaker for the Lady Buffs last year when junior Madi Brown, who had averaged 18 points per game through the six games the team had played, went down with a season-ending knee injury. That came on the heels of a sophomore season where Brown missed all but one game after blowing out a knee.

Add to that disappointment the fact that Kinsley Ellenburg, another junior who had missed most of the previous campaign, never made it into a single game her junior season. Those were two players that had been counted on heavily by Coach Shaw.

“They were both important pieces,” she said. “Madi played until December, and Kinsley never got to play at all. But even though they missed the better part of two years, they are still important parts to our current team.”

With the absence of two key components, players who might not have gotten as much playing time had to step up, thus the experience that the team has on the bench now.

“We have nine people who will play,” Shaw said. “I don’t have a rotation set. We scrimmaged last night and I didn’t really know who to start. We have so many girls that can contribute in different ways, so the starters won’t really matter. We hope to push the ball more this year, so we’ll need to play a lot of people.”

Morgan Brown, a sophomore and Madi’s sister, started a lot as a freshman and will play point, as will Hailey Ripley, a senior. Breanna Ellis played at guard last year. Taylor Lawson is another senior who will play, as will Mara Reagan. Senior Maddie Bryant will be in the lineup as well at times.

Abbey Cox, a junior, got in plenty of time last year and is back, and so is Laci Jordan, another junior, and Hayley Arnold, a sophomore. Alexis Cutshall, Cassidy Hill and Breanna Brown are freshmen who made the varsity squad, and so did Silvia Lunardon, an exchange student who is a junior.

West Greene probably has more returnees than any other team in the league, but Coach Shaw knows it will be a tough conference race. South Greene won it last year and Happy Valley was second with the Buffs finishing third.

“Our summer was good,” the coach said. “We played games nine days during the summer and practiced every chance we got. Madi didn’t play this summer, but it looks a lot different with her out there now. We want to run the floor, and we want to get more good shots in a game. We’ve focused on getting in shape and getting up the floor quickly.”

The coach loves defense, and she said the Buffs will not try to outscore people.

“We didn’t score much last year so we had to play defense to be competitive,” she said. “In 10 games last year we were within 8 points, and we won 9 of those games They worked hard at that end of the floor.”

The transition game is something else the team has worked on, and Coach Shaw wants more players to look for the opportunity to score.

“Last year after Madi went down, it seemed we were always looking for Tayli (Rader) to score,” she said. “We’ve got to get more people involved. And ball control is something else that is critical. It’s hard to win if you make 15 turnovers a game.

The Lady Buffs’ coach tries to keep coming up with ways to make her team uncomfortable in practice.

“I don’t want them to be content,” she smiled. “I want them to say focused and ready, not get in a comfortable position where they are content.”

The Buffs open the season on the road at The Kings Academy for a Hall of Fame outing on Nov. 15, then play a doubleheader on the road Nov. 19 against Sullivan East and Tennessee High.

WEST GREENE LADY BUFFALOES

No. Name Class

1 Silvia Lunardon Jr.

3 Breanna Ellis Sr.

4 Alexis Cutshall Fr.

5 Morgan Brown So.

10 Laci Jordan Jr.

12 Madi Brown Sr.

14 Abbey Cox Jr.

20 Hayley Arnold So.

22 Taylor Lawson Sr.

23 Maddie Bryant Sr.

24 Kinsley Ellenburg Sr.

30 Cassidy Hill Fr.

32 Hailey Ripley Sr.

40 Breanna Brown Fr.

54 Mara Reagan Sr.

LADY BUFFALOES2022-23 SCHEDULE(Home games in CAPS)

Nov. 15 – at Kings Academy (Hall of Fame)

Nov. 19 – at Sullivan East, Tenn High (Hall of Fame)

Nov. 21-26 – at Hardee’s Classic (David Crockett)

Nov. 28 – at Unaka

Nov. 29 – CHEROKEE

Dec. 1 – at Hampton

Dec. 2 – at Unicoi Couty

Dec. 6 – CHUCKEY-DOAK

Dec. 9 – at South Greene

Dec. 12 – at Knox Gibbs

Dec. 13 – UNAKA

Dec. 15 – WASHBURN

Dec 22 – at Daniel Boone

Dec. 26-31 – at Ladies Classic (Hal Henard)

Jan. 3 – UNICOI COUNTY

Jan. 9 – at Cherokee

Jan. 10 – at North Greene

Jan. 13 – HAPPY VALLEY

Jan. 16 – HAMPTON

Jan 17 – at Johnson County

Jan. 20 – at Chuckey-Doak

Jan. 24 – SOUTH GREENE

Jan. 27 – at Washburn

Jan. 28 – NORTH GREENE

Jan. 31 – at Happy Valley

Feb. 3 – JOHNSON COUNTY

Feb. 7 – KNOX GIBBS

Feb. 9 – DANIEL BOONE

