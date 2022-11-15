Talented Lady Devils Need Leadership

The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils return three starters and all but three players off a team that went 27-9 and reached the state tournament a year ago for the first time since 2010.

And while it might seem Greeneville is a shoo-in for another trip to Murfreesboro this season, coach Annette Watts says the Lady Devils must first replace the leadership void left behind by the graduation of guards Delana DeBusk and Grace Hayes.

"With the five seniors we have, they don't know who the real leader is," Watts said. "To be a successful team, you've got to figure out who your leaders are."

The leadership Watts is looking for has little to do with putting the ball in the basket or keeping opponents from doing so. They return enough talent.

But what these Lady Devils lack most coming into the new season is the vocal and emotional leadership DeBusk and Hayes provided.

The five returning seniors Watts is looking to for that leadership are Lauren Bailey, Lindy Carter, Tambryn Ellenburg, Chloe Marsh and Dalaina Martin.

"Yes, Lauren is going to be our scoring leader," Watts said. "Chloe is definitely going to be our best rebounder and defensive player. Tambryn is going to hit the 3s. Lindy is going to be steady and consistent in everything she does. And Dalaina Martin is improving. But at this point, none of those is the leader of the pack.

"Can you make it with five leaders? I don't know."

The lack of leadership was noticeable on Saturday when the Lady Devils were struggling in a scrimmage.

"When we're out there on the court in a funk, I found out Saturday none of the seniors stepped up and said, 'Hey, let's get it together.' Delana DeBusk did that," Watts said. "If junk was going on in the locker room, I knew Delana DeBusk would police it. Right now, I don't know that we have that in the locker room or on the court."

Perhaps that leadership will fall to junior Anna Shaw, who is replacing DeBusk at point guard. As a sophomore, Shaw played in all 36 of Greeneville's games. She averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 steals.

"Anna can be a great leader, I think," Watts said. "I had a coach tell me last week, 'I thought it would really hurt ya'll losing Delana DeBusk, but Shaw can do a lot of the same things.' And she can. She is our floor general now.

"Anna has one speed – wide open. She's certainly not intimidated by the game. It's not like we're having to teach a whole new person the point. She's stepped right into the job and hasn't missed a beat."

Bailey, who recently signed with Gardner-Webb, led Greeneville in scoring at 18.2 points per game and rebounding with 7.8 boards per game last season.

"Lauren understands the game so well offensively," Watts said. "Sometimes she forgets the other end, but she's really working harder on both ends of the floor."

With DeBusk and Hayes gone, Ellenburg should see an increase in scoring this season. She's a 3-point specialist who hit 32.9 percent (54-of-164) from beyond the arc and averaged 5.8 points a year ago.

"We've got to get Tambryn feeling it shooting the ball," Watts said. "When she's hitting, we're a whole lot better team. She's worked really, really hard defensively and in the weight room."

Marsh is Greeneville's top player in the paint after averaging 9.7 points on 55.9 percent (132-of-236) shooting and 4.8 rebounds last season.

"I've told Chloe, 'This is your senior year. You're not planning on playing at the collegiate level. Just go out there and have fun. Be the rebounder, the defensive expert that you are,'" Watts said.

Martin is Greeneville's tallest player at 5-foot-11 and will join Marsh in the frontcourt. She averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds a year ago.

Carter, at 5-8, can play with her back to the basket and can also face the rim. She averaged 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

"Dalaina has improved and really come a long way," Watts said. "She might be the dark horse in our success.

"Lindy is going to hit the jumpers, she'll knock down a 3 or two, she's going to be on the boards. You might not notice her a whole lot, but at the end of the night her stat line is going to be solid."

Sophomore Kyla Jobe should also provide a spark for Greeneville. In the Lady Devils' 87-53 season-opening win at Sullivan East last year, she came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Overall, she averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds.

"Kyla just gets better and better and better," Watts said. "She's so athletic, such a good teammate and such a good team player. She's a sponge. She soaks up everything you say.

"If she's not in the starting lineup, she's going to be one of the first players off the bench in the game."

Junior Kaylee Crumbley (1.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and sophomore Abby Adkins (1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg) will provide depth.

"We're definitely excited," Watts said. "The kids are playing hard, practicing hard. I like how we're coming along.

"We're still going to press and run. We just love that style of game. We still have the speed to do it and we still have the bench to do it."

GREENEVILLE LADY GREENE DEVILS

No. Name Grade

3 Tambryn Ellenburg Sr.

5 Jordan Swatzell Fr.

10 Lauren Bailey Sr.

11 Lindy Carter Sr.

12 Chloe Marsh Sr.

20 Kyla Jobe So.

22 Anna Shaw Jr.

23 Dalaina Martin Sr.

24 Alexia Harmon Jr.

40 Abby Adkins So.

50 Kaylee Crumbley Jr.

LADY GREENE DEVILS2022-23 SCHEDULE(Home games in CAPS)

Nov. 15 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN

Nov. 19 at Knox Catholic

Nov. 25-26 McMinn County/Bradley Central at Bradley Central Classic

Dec. 1 JEFFERSON COUNTY

Dec. 6 CLAIBORNE

Dec. 9 at Alcoa

Dec. 13 DOBYNS-BENNETT

Dec. 16 at Bearden

Dec. 27-31 ANDREW JOHNSON BANK LADIES CLASSIC

Jan. 3 MORRISTOWN EAST

Jan. 7 SCIENCE HILL

Jan. 9 at Jefferson County

Jan. 10 at Cherokee

Jan. 13 GRAINGER

Jan. 14 FARRAGUT

Jan. 17 at Cocke County

Jan. 24 at Claiborne

Jan. 27 at Dobyns-Bennett

Jan. 31 CHEROKEE

Feb. 3 at Grainger

Feb. 4 KNOX CATHOLIC

Feb. 7 COCKE COUNTY

Feb. 10 at Science Hill

Feb. 13 at Morristown East