Parade

Leslie Jordan Returns to TV in Posthumous Appearance

Leslie Jordan recently made his way back to the screen in a posthumous appearance on HGTV's Celebrity IOU. In one of his last TV appearances, Jordan prepared a dramatic home renovation for Rosemary and Newell Alexander with the help of Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The previously-recorded Season...
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!

Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
digitalspy.com

NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence

NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Collider

'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS

True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
There's a New Doc on the Block of 'Chicago Med' — Who Is Dr. Justin Lieu?

Hey Chicago Med, blink once if you're OK and twice if you need help. Gaffney Chicago Medical Center cannot catch a break in Season 8 as the hospital continues to suffer from massive supply shortages. Plus, no one will ever forget the wildly unruly patient who attacked Dr. Archer (Steven Weber). If it wasn't for the reunion of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), Chi-Hards would need a vacation.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?

When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
Why Some Viewers Believe Roseanne Is Coming Back to ABC's 'The Conners'

WARNING: The following contains potential spoilers for The Conners Season 5. ABC's The Conners is one of the biggest examples of a TV series reinventing itself. Viewers were elated when Roseanne returned for a new season in March 2018, and then stunned when Roseanne Barr was fired from the show just two months later.
‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.
This Jon Seda Tweet Has 'Chicago P.D.' Fans Hoping for Antonio Dawson's Return

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10. The fans of Chicago P.D. have gotten some shocking news in Season 10. They were floored when it was announced that Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving the series, which also meant the end (onscreen, at least) of the popular Upstead ship. Since then, viewers have worried about the future of just about everyone in the main cast.
