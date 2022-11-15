True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.

3 DAYS AGO