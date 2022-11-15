Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Returns to TV in Posthumous Appearance
Leslie Jordan recently made his way back to the screen in a posthumous appearance on HGTV's Celebrity IOU. In one of his last TV appearances, Jordan prepared a dramatic home renovation for Rosemary and Newell Alexander with the help of Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The previously-recorded Season...
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!
Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
digitalspy.com
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star, Dies at 96
Longtime French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary, known for his lead role in “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died at age 96. Clary died Wednesday morning in his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter. Clary — named Robert Max Widerman at birth...
There's a New Doc on the Block of 'Chicago Med' — Who Is Dr. Justin Lieu?
Hey Chicago Med, blink once if you're OK and twice if you need help. Gaffney Chicago Medical Center cannot catch a break in Season 8 as the hospital continues to suffer from massive supply shortages. Plus, no one will ever forget the wildly unruly patient who attacked Dr. Archer (Steven Weber). If it wasn't for the reunion of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), Chi-Hards would need a vacation.
Who Is Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Were Shocked to See THIS Iconic Radio Host (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Avocado has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. On The Masked Singer’s Nov. 16, episode, the night’s theme is “Comedy Roast Night.” In honor of the special event, the judges will be joined by famed comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
‘NCIS Hawaii’ Fans Are Worried About Lucy Tara’s Future — Is Yasmine Al-Bustami Leaving?
CBS’ hit show within the NCIS universe, NCIS: Hawaii, is now in its second season. The crime-fighting drama is one of the newer in the franchise of shows, but it continues to evolve. Since it began, the show has sent off several central cast members and introduced some new ones.
Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?
When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
Disney Plus's Miniseries 'The Santa Clauses' Wasn't Filmed at the North Pole
The air is crisp, ugly sweaters are being plucked from the backs of closets, the 12-foot Home Depot skeletons are starting to don white beards and red hats, Mariah Carey is doing her vocal warmups; we all know what that means. The holiday season is upon us, and it's time that we catch up on our favorite Christmas movies.
'The Walking Dead' Fans Hope to See Rick Reunite With His Kids in the Series Finale
The most dedicated fans of The Walking Dead have remained with the series through tons of ups and downs, repetitive storylines, and new character introductions. And now, ahead of the series finale, they all want the same thing: for Rick Grimes to come back for one final hurrah after what feels like a lifetime away.
‘The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Roasts Ken Jeong Before Guessing Tim Allen Is on the Show (Exclusive Video)
Tim Allen may be able to fill out Santa Claus’ big belly, but can he fill out the massive avocado costume on “The Masked Singer”? Robin Thicke seems to think so this week. But, before he makes his guess, Thicke had to sneak in a few shots...
Heather's Black Eye on 'RHOSLC' Isn't the First Dramatic Injury on a 'Real Housewives' Show
If there's one thing we can never accuse Heather Gay of in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's being boring. Because in the mid-season trailer that aired after the Nov. 16 episode, we see her dramatically reveal an eye injury. So, how did Heather get a black eye and does it have anything to do with Whitney Rose?
ETOnline.com
'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs and Two Wild, Unexpected Unmaskings (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for an evening of laughs with the Comedy Roast Night, which featured two new characters taking the stage, and a lot of jokes about Nick Cannon's ever-increasing number of children. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on...
Why Some Viewers Believe Roseanne Is Coming Back to ABC's 'The Conners'
WARNING: The following contains potential spoilers for The Conners Season 5. ABC's The Conners is one of the biggest examples of a TV series reinventing itself. Viewers were elated when Roseanne returned for a new season in March 2018, and then stunned when Roseanne Barr was fired from the show just two months later.
For ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Host Van Lathan, the Show Is Personal
A show called Hip Hop Homicides takes a sobering look at staggering violence in the rap community over the years, and is hosted by Van Lathan, who opened up about having a personal connection to the documentary series. Article continues below advertisement. Van is from a part of the country...
What Was Iconic Male Revue Company Chippendales Named After? It Has a Simple Origin Story
When inhibited straight women finally let their hair down, it turns out that petting oily, muscle-bound cowboys, policemen, and soldiers really tickles their fancy. Well, they love egging on gyrating exotic dancers dressed in skimpy tearaway uniforms, anyway. Becoming a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s, the touring dance troupe Chippendales...
‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.
This Jon Seda Tweet Has 'Chicago P.D.' Fans Hoping for Antonio Dawson's Return
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10. The fans of Chicago P.D. have gotten some shocking news in Season 10. They were floored when it was announced that Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving the series, which also meant the end (onscreen, at least) of the popular Upstead ship. Since then, viewers have worried about the future of just about everyone in the main cast.
