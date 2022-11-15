Mega Church Breaks Silence after Arrest of Member for Child Abuse, Murder
The church says it no longer has a relationship with the Leticia McCormack, who is accused of killing her adopted daughter
The church says it no longer has a relationship with the Leticia McCormack, who is accused of killing her adopted daughter
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0