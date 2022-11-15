Read full article on original website
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon
Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Lubbock’s Jefferson Books to Close Permanently This Week
Lubbock's Jefferson Books (8209 Slide Rd) will close permanently on Sunday, November 20th, according to the bookstore's Facebook page. Hey everybody! We are usually closed on Tuesdays, but we will be open from 10am-7pm on Tuesday (11/15) for our final week. Starting tomorrow (11/15) all of our books will be 2 for $1.00!!
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Don’t Keep This A Secret, Help Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa Program
Every year there are so many people in need around the community. Meals on Wheels is a local nonprofit that does a big chunk to help that in need. That is why they started an annual Senior Secret Santa program. What they do is have their clients turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
KFC Life Hack Could Save You A Bunch Of Time In Lubbock On Turkey Day
Sometimes, you get tipsy with your pals and agree to bring the mashed potatoes to a Thanksgiving party, only to wake up and realize that the last thing you want to do is make the dang mashed potatoes. At least, that's what happened to this guy... TikTok user @mvsser posted...
Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
Get A Meal, and Give A Meal This Thanksgiving from The United Family!
This holiday season, we all could use a little help making the season special for you and your loved ones. United Supermarkets is doing their part as well, with "United For The Holidays!" Just enter below, and you could GET A MEAL, and GIVE A MEAL! Sign up to win...
Will Tonight’s Freeze Kill The Mosquitoes And Flies In Lubbock?
It's going to be cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas tonight as Lubbock and other parts of the state are expected to drop below freezing. The low in Lubbock Saturday morning is expected to be around 26 degrees before warming to a high in the 50's. And while not everyone...
