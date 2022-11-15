ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon

Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Lubbock’s Jefferson Books to Close Permanently This Week

Lubbock's Jefferson Books (8209 Slide Rd) will close permanently on Sunday, November 20th, according to the bookstore's Facebook page. Hey everybody! We are usually closed on Tuesdays, but we will be open from 10am-7pm on Tuesday (11/15) for our final week. Starting tomorrow (11/15) all of our books will be 2 for $1.00!!
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa

As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument

A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial

A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
