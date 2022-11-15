Read full article on original website
Texas receives D- for preterm birth rate
The March of Dimes, the nation’s leader in maternal and infant health, released its 2022 Report Card Thursday. Seetha Modi from March of Dimes talks to FOX 4's Brandon Todd about her concerns.
Texas temporary tags redesigned in attempt to reduce fraud
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced a major overhaul to temporary tags in the state on Thursday, in an effort to cut back on fraud. Fraudulent dealers have had access to the state system and created thousands of fake temporary tags that have appeared across the country.
Texas Republican files bill to make unborn baby count for HOV lane
A Texas Republican filed a bill that would make it legal for pregnant women to ride in the HOV lane. The bill introduced by Houston-area Republican representative Briscoe Cain says, "An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator ’s unborn child."
H-E-B issues recall for select ground beef, may be contaminated with foreign matter
HOUSTON - H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for some ground beef that was being sold at their stores. According to a release, the store is recalling five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.
'It cost a cop his life': Police chief rails against fake paper license plates in Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney couldn't hold back his anger when addressing the media for the first time since the death of Officer Brandon Tsai. Tsai, a 32-year-old who started with the department in January, died after crashing his police cruiser while trying to track...
Texas lawmakers grill state energy leaders over plans to overhaul electricity market
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas lawmakers grilled state energy leaders Thursday over plans to overhaul the electricity market. It comes a week after the state’s Public Utility Commission revealed new proposals that would change how electricity is bought and sold. While the state has made improvements to harden physical infrastructure,...
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Area Playoff Round
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we break down four of the biggest high school football games in DFW. The second week of the playoffs has a number of intriguing matchups. Frisco Reedy (11-0) vs. Lancaster (9-2) Our first game this week is Frisco Reedy facing off in...
