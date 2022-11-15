ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Texas receives D- for preterm birth rate

The March of Dimes, the nation’s leader in maternal and infant health, released its 2022 Report Card Thursday. Seetha Modi from March of Dimes talks to FOX 4's Brandon Todd about her concerns.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas temporary tags redesigned in attempt to reduce fraud

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced a major overhaul to temporary tags in the state on Thursday, in an effort to cut back on fraud. Fraudulent dealers have had access to the state system and created thousands of fake temporary tags that have appeared across the country.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas Republican files bill to make unborn baby count for HOV lane

A Texas Republican filed a bill that would make it legal for pregnant women to ride in the HOV lane. The bill introduced by Houston-area Republican representative Briscoe Cain says, "An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator ’s unborn child."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy