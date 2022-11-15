ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Top Restaurants in the French Quarter

This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience to Honor Chef Susan Spicer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) has announced that the 2023 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award will be presented to chef and mentor Susan Spicer. The gala celebration will take place on January 12 at 7 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, with a VIP reception beginning at 6 p.m.
Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?

Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?

NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
Celebrate Pink Friday at The Shops

METAIRIE, La (press release) – The Shops on Seventeenth, owned and managed by The Feil Organization, will celebrate PINK FRIDAY this Friday, Nov. 18. PINK FRIDAY is a collaborative effort to promote shopping local the Friday before Black Friday. Participating stores, including Purple Tiger, Blink, Christine’s, Earth Potions, The Weekend Salon, Kenle, Salon Callidora, and Learning Express, will support the event by offering promotions, giveaways, and refreshments throughout the day. Bubble Tap Bar and live holiday music will be featured from noon until 3:00 p.m.
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Hosts “Blooms & Bubbles” Floral Design Workshop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ready or not, the holiday season is here. And Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is hosting two fabulous floral design workshops, “Blooms & Bubbles,” this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Merry Floral to help you prepare. Attendees can sip on bottomless...
InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
Crescent City Classic Announces Third Annual “Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-area runners and walkers donned in holiday costumes and seasonal attire will take part in the third-annual Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk on Saturday, December 10, with pre-race festivities starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by the race at 4 p.m. The two-mile fun run/walk will conclude with a special appearance with the man himself – Santa Claus. Race officials invite families and costumed runners and walkers of all ages to participate in this year’s holiday-spirited two-mile event.
