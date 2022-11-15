Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience to Honor Chef Susan Spicer
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) has announced that the 2023 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award will be presented to chef and mentor Susan Spicer. The gala celebration will take place on January 12 at 7 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, with a VIP reception beginning at 6 p.m.
Eater
Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?
Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
NOLA.com
Photos: See inside MaMou, new, modern French restaurant opening in French Quarter
MaMou, a new French bistro with wine, modern cuisine and an art nouveau style is opening in New Orleans' French Quarter. Read more about the restaurant.
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
New Orleans mayor faces two more corruption scandals, focusing on security guard and stylist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces two more corruption scandals, this time regarding an unusually close relationship with her bodyguard and huge payouts to her stylist.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?
NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
myneworleans.com
Celebrate Pink Friday at The Shops
METAIRIE, La (press release) – The Shops on Seventeenth, owned and managed by The Feil Organization, will celebrate PINK FRIDAY this Friday, Nov. 18. PINK FRIDAY is a collaborative effort to promote shopping local the Friday before Black Friday. Participating stores, including Purple Tiger, Blink, Christine’s, Earth Potions, The Weekend Salon, Kenle, Salon Callidora, and Learning Express, will support the event by offering promotions, giveaways, and refreshments throughout the day. Bubble Tap Bar and live holiday music will be featured from noon until 3:00 p.m.
myneworleans.com
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Hosts “Blooms & Bubbles” Floral Design Workshop
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ready or not, the holiday season is here. And Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is hosting two fabulous floral design workshops, “Blooms & Bubbles,” this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Merry Floral to help you prepare. Attendees can sip on bottomless...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
myneworleans.com
InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
WDSU
New travel documents reveal how much New Orleans spent on mayor's team's travel to Amsterdam
NEW ORLEANS — New documents show how much the city of New Orleans spent on a trip the mayor and several other city employees took to Amsterdam last month. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell attended The Bloomberg CityLab conference in Amsterdam from Oct. 9 through 11. The conference is...
NOLA.com
Pythian Market food hall operator gets eviction notice; what's next for food vendors?
The operator of the Pythian Market on Loyola Street in New Orleans' Central Business District has been served with an eviction notice for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, throwing into question the future of the popular food hall and its 10 vendors. Local investment group...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
myneworleans.com
Crescent City Classic Announces Third Annual “Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk”
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-area runners and walkers donned in holiday costumes and seasonal attire will take part in the third-annual Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk on Saturday, December 10, with pre-race festivities starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by the race at 4 p.m. The two-mile fun run/walk will conclude with a special appearance with the man himself – Santa Claus. Race officials invite families and costumed runners and walkers of all ages to participate in this year’s holiday-spirited two-mile event.
