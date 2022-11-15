Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Consultants present Willowcreek Road extension plans
Consultants studying the extension of Willowcreek Road are sharing some of their preliminary plans. The 4.6-mile extension would head south from Porter County Road 700 North, join the current Jones Road alignment near Wheeler and then diverge southwest, before ending at U.S. 30 east of 725 West. It would be a two-lane road designed for speeds of 45 miles per hour, with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the west side of the road.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso Community Schools to let government officials use buses in emergencies
Valparaiso Community Schools is offering the use of its buses during potential emergencies. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says he's been working on a policy for months, but the recent incident in Warsaw highlighted its importance. "A bus, not of Warsaw's, had been in an accident, and they were able to...
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters
The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters. Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Interested persons must meet the following requirements:. The applicant...
WNDU
Planning commission discusses marijuana ordinance
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Marijuana retailers could soon come to the City of New Buffalo. The planning commission met Tuesday night to begin drafting a marijuana ordinance. “When we originally had this discussion, a lot of what we based it on was the fact that the city had done a mailing, looking for responses from the population about recreational marijuana, and it came back about 65 percent of the residents were in favor of it,” said Chairman of the Planning Commission Paul Billingslea.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond increases contribution to Bank Calumet building project
The redevelopment of Downtown Hammond's Bank Calumet building continues to move ahead, but costs are going up. "The rehab started in September and is moving forward quickly, of around 100 market rate residential units in this nine-story building," said city council member Janet Venecz during Monday's council meeting. But the...
valpo.life
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Toll Road back open near La Porte Plaza
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, before the La Porte Plaza westbound, have been reopened.
abc57.com
Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident.
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
WISH-TV
I-65 NB/SB lanes reopen after semis roll over
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound and southbound lanes were closed Friday morning at several locations due to rolled over semis. The roads had reopened by Friday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next...
rejournals.com
Merchants Capital closes $15.5 million HUD loan for 206-unit multifamily development in Northwest Indiana
Merchants Capital has secured a $15.5 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan for Lakeshore Manor in East Chicago, Indiana. Located on the corner of 136th and Main Street on the northwest side of the city, the new development will bring 206 units of income- and age-restricted housing to the area.
wkvi.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Starke County Friday, November 18. The distribution event will be at the Knox United Methodist Church at 201 S. Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at 810 W. Talmer Avenue in North Judson from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
