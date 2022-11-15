NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Marijuana retailers could soon come to the City of New Buffalo. The planning commission met Tuesday night to begin drafting a marijuana ordinance. “When we originally had this discussion, a lot of what we based it on was the fact that the city had done a mailing, looking for responses from the population about recreational marijuana, and it came back about 65 percent of the residents were in favor of it,” said Chairman of the Planning Commission Paul Billingslea.

NEW BUFFALO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO