Porter County, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Consultants present Willowcreek Road extension plans

Consultants studying the extension of Willowcreek Road are sharing some of their preliminary plans. The 4.6-mile extension would head south from Porter County Road 700 North, join the current Jones Road alignment near Wheeler and then diverge southwest, before ending at U.S. 30 east of 725 West. It would be a two-lane road designed for speeds of 45 miles per hour, with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the west side of the road.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding

Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters

The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters. Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Interested persons must meet the following requirements:. The applicant...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Planning commission discusses marijuana ordinance

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Marijuana retailers could soon come to the City of New Buffalo. The planning commission met Tuesday night to begin drafting a marijuana ordinance. “When we originally had this discussion, a lot of what we based it on was the fact that the city had done a mailing, looking for responses from the population about recreational marijuana, and it came back about 65 percent of the residents were in favor of it,” said Chairman of the Planning Commission Paul Billingslea.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond increases contribution to Bank Calumet building project

The redevelopment of Downtown Hammond's Bank Calumet building continues to move ahead, but costs are going up. "The rehab started in September and is moving forward quickly, of around 100 market rate residential units in this nine-story building," said city council member Janet Venecz during Monday's council meeting. But the...
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
evanstonroundtable.com

D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy

Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WISH-TV

I-65 NB/SB lanes reopen after semis roll over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound and southbound lanes were closed Friday morning at several locations due to rolled over semis. The roads had reopened by Friday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next...
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Starke County Friday, November 18. The distribution event will be at the Knox United Methodist Church at 201 S. Shield Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT and at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at 810 W. Talmer Avenue in North Judson from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI

