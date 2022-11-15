(St. Paul, MN) — Scott Jensen says Minnesota Republicans need to change their stance on abortion. The Former State Senator lost the governor’s race to Democrat Tim Walz in the last week’s midterm election. Jensen told Fox 9 that there’s no way Republicans can win if they’re adamant about completely banning abortions. He admitted that his shifting stance on the issue hurt his campaign. However, he also said people shouldn’t take his advice because he “got smoked by 190,000 votes.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO