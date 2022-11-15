Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network
Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
Weili Zhang gets shout for next UFC opponent from Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg has been getting more involved in Mixed Martial Arts in recent months. The Meta CEO went viral in September when he posted a video of his MMA training alongside Bellator veteran Khai Wu. ‘Zuck’ escalated his interest in the sport when he rented out the APEX Arena for...
TMZ.com
Ric Flair Gets Fans Stoned With Weed Blower, Wooo!
Ric Flair came up with a convenient way to get everyone high on his signature weed ... by using his own ganja blower to get smoke in fans' faces!!. The WWE legend threw on one of his famous robes and got the party started in a recent video ... saying, "Ric Flair Drip go Wooooooooooo!!"
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown
Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr
By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
CBS Sports
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Dmitry Bivol asserts his dominance, rises with win over Gilberto Ramirez
It might be time for the people just outside of boxing's hard-core bubble to find out just how good unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol really is. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), a 31-year-old Russian who was born in Kyrgyzstan, first captured his world title back in 2017 and was a respected technician until a pair of opportunities in 2022 offered him a chance to raise his platform considerably. Two impressive victories later, including one on the pay-per-view level against the sport's biggest star, Bivol is considered the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year honors.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins
For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale. Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.
TMZ.com
Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight
Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
