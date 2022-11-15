Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Wiregrass non-profit brings awareness to community need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season. The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need. Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the homeless aren’t the only people who need help. “Predominately, well...
wtvy.com
Dothan High students awarded for AP performance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School is set to be named a School Excellence by A+ College Ready. The honor comes after DHS exceeded their goal of qualifying AP test scores, with a total of 135. Along with the title, 86 DHS students will be recognized and rewarded for...
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
wtvy.com
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early Thursday morning for nine Wiregrass non-profits. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in grants as part of their annual holiday tradition. Mary Hill Family Service Center, Wiregrass Angel House, and Vivian B. Adams are among those selected. The Boys and Girls...
dothanpd.org
Morgan Ashley McGill
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
wtvy.com
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming was announced as one of nine nominees for 2023′s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal award. Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee. She will now go through a judging committee review during the winter, where three finalists will be selected to host a site visit of judges.
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
wtvy.com
Slingluff Elementary hosts first “Health and Wellness Fair” for families
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local hospitals and organizations were at Slingluff Elementary Thursday afternoon promoting health and wellness for the entire school. Dothan City School’s Bright Key program arranged the first-of-its-kind event. The goal is increasing awareness of health resources in our community among families. Parents who attended participated...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
wtvy.com
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
wtvy.com
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services to host state soccer tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kicking and screaming will be the norm when the A.R.P.A. State Soccer Tournament takes over Westgate Park this weekend. Dothan Leisure Services will host the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Soccer Tournament on Saturday November 19, and Sunday, November 20. The top recreation soccer teams...
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
wtvy.com
Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth’s population is growing. More families means more students in the classrooms. The increase in students has led Houston County Schools to make a big change. Starting next school year, which grade levels will be at Rehobeth schools will look a bit different. At...
wtvy.com
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
wdhn.com
Local church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the...
