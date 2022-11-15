Read full article on original website
republictigersports.com
Two Soccer Tigers Land All-COC Berths
Two players on the Republic soccer team have been named to the all-conference squad. Senior Ethan Meyer is a first-team all-COC selection as a defender. Diego Zuniga won a spot on the all-COC second team as a midfielder. Meyer and Zuniga were two of the bright spots in a rough...
Missouri golf course now a PGA Tour video game stage
One of Missouri's most well-known golf courses is now a stage on the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
Carthage Relying on Experience & Senior Leadership ahead of Quarterfinal Matchup
After Carthage defeating Republic for the Class 5 District 6 Championship, they had to turnaround real quick to prepare for their quarterfinals matchup with Lebanon. The Lebanon Yellowjackets are 11-1 on the season, and the game will be this Saturday at Lebanon High School with a kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. Carthage is going to […]
republictigersports.com
Manes Named to All-State Volleyball Team
Kailey Manes has earned a spot on the all-state volleyball team as selected by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Manes was a four-year starter at Republic, and she’s the first Republic player to land a spot on the all-state team since Sarah Kreul did it twice in 2012 and 2013.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.
Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
KRMS Radio
Longtime Lake Area Broadcaster Passes Away Over The Weekend
KRMS and Missouri have lost one of our own…as longtime news and talk radio professional Jim Bohanan died on Saturday at the age of 78. The most recently Washington DC based right of center radio host, who’s namesake program is syndicated coast-to-coast and was carried here at News/Talk KRMS for decades has passed away at a hospice facility, following a battle with cancer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Market Days returns this weekend
The Branson Convention Center is about to become the center of Southwest Missouri’s crafting world as Branson Market Days returns Nov. 18 to 20. The self-described “trendy craft show” will feature a wide variety of items from boutique goods, handmade items, and vintage treats, with a special focus on the holidays.
Gardens aglow light festival returns for 4th year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Friends of the Garden will be hosting its 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event. The event is a botanical-themed light festival that will take place at Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. Over 175,000 lights will be featured around the structures and the landscaping. “Light features include RGB lights, light tunnels, […]
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
Ozarks First.com
Monday, November 14 AM Weather – Winter weather arrives late today
I hope you are all ready, as this long-talked-about winter storm is moving closer and closer to the Ozarks. High pressure has been in control of the Ozarks for the past few days. Because of that factor, we will start out the day with dry air in place. This will be something this storm system will have to overcome to bring snow to the area.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
