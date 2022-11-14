Read full article on original website
WKTV
Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
WKTV
Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
WKTV
Herkimer kindergarten class adopts cow while learning about dairy farming
HERKIMER, N.Y. – A kindergarten class at Herkimer Elementary School has adopted a unique class pet – a dairy cow from a farm in Franklin County. Amanda Johnson’s kindergarten class adopted Delilah from Stargo Dairy Farm in Malone for free through the Discover Dairy program. The students...
WKTV
Hartwick College launches 'The HartLand Promise' to make higher education more affordable
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Hartwick College in lowering the cost of tuition for students from local counties through a new initiative called “The HartLand Promise.”. The program aims to make the cost of a private college education more comparable to that of state and SUNY institutions. “We understand a...
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
