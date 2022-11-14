ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
UTICA, NY
Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
HERKIMER, NY
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
HERKIMER, NY

