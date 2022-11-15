Idaho Falls, Idaho – Oct. 27, 2022 – Melaleuca celebrated 238 Team Members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with $3,284,885 on Oct. 26, 2022. Each of these Team Members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives.

