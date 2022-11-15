Read full article on original website
Related
idahofallsmagazine.com
Melaleuca Celebrates Long-Term Employees with $3.2 Million in Longevity Bonuses
Idaho Falls, Idaho – Oct. 27, 2022 – Melaleuca celebrated 238 Team Members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with $3,284,885 on Oct. 26, 2022. Each of these Team Members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives.
idahofallsmagazine.com
Free Horse Drawn Trolley Rides Bring the Magic of Christmas to Downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is proud to present a taste of true nostalgic fun in Downtown Idaho Falls with complimentary horse drawn trolley rides every Saturday, beginning November 19 from 1pm-4pm. The rides will be offered through the holiday season, ending on December 17 at 4 pm.
Comments / 0