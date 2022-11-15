There’s nothing wrong with eating a turkey on Thanksgiving. With the right marinade, brine, smoker or deep fryer, the classic November bird can be quite delicious. But more often than not, turkey is an underwhelming protein. It can be dry and a little bland, and if you’re not hosting a large party for the meal, too many leftovers result in palate fatigue for the rest of the week. Which is exactly why you should roast a Thanksgiving duck this year.

4 DAYS AGO