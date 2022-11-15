ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
Here’s how you can help the families of UVA shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of Sunday night’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, several fundraisers have been started to help the victims’ families. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus as they returned from a field...
Overturned tractor trailer leads to lane closures on I-81

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A overturned tractor trailer has blocked all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 221 near Staunton. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 Virginia Department of Transportation was notified of a trailer hauling liquid cargo overturning at the overpass bridge for exit 221.
