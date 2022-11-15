Read full article on original website
NBC12
VSP finds 2 other guns at UVA shooting suspect’s home in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia State Police take over the investigation into Sunday’s shooting at UVA, police claim they found two other weapons at the Charlottesville residence of shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, search warrants showed Jones had a semi-automatic rifle...
NBC12
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
NBC12
Details emerge about UVA shooting suspect’s prior charges, gun purchase history
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - New details are emerging about Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of shooting and killing three UVA football players and injuring two others on a bus Sunday evening. On Wednesday morning, Jones Jr. had his first court appearance in Albemarle General District Court, where new...
NBC12
UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
NBC12
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother recounts deadly UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say. “Mike is a gift from God to me,” Brenda Hollins said. Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was among a...
NBC12
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say. “He’s walking,” said Ebony Hollins-Allen through tears. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”...
NBC12
Here’s how you can help the families of UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of Sunday night’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, several fundraisers have been started to help the victims’ families. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus as they returned from a field...
NBC12
Former coach of UVA shooting victim speaks out: “He was like a son to me”
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UVA students went back to class today, but three desks will remain empty. The grief for their classmates Lavel, Devin and D’Sean is still on full display. Those closest to D’Sean Perry in his hometown of South Florida now are speaking out on the heartache...
NBC12
Overturned tractor trailer leads to lane closures on I-81
