Veronica Brown
3d ago
They gonna keep saying it’s a hoax, but it’s really gonna happen one of these days and then not gonna take it serious
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
Maine high school students participate in mock crime scene
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - High school students from across the state are exploring possible careers in criminal justice or forensic science. The students were analyzing a mock crime scene at Thomas college. The students developed fingerprints, foot ware impressions and gathered fibers and hairs for evidence with the help of...
Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to 24-Hour Police Standoff in Maine
An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a 24-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident. Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance. A local...
Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth
Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
Day-long Cornish police standoff comes to an end
Portland, Maine (WMTW) - A standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end. Officials say the standoff started yesterday morning after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires. Deputies say...
Fake Active Shooter Threats Made Against 10 Maine Schools
Commissioner of Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck vowed to find out who is responsible for fake reports of active shootings in ten schools around the state on Tuesday morning. Sauschuck said calls started coming in around 8:30 a.m. with details about shootings that were already going on within...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act
The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Sights and sounds from annual TV5 Turkey Telethon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Family, friends, and food. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about!. Thanks to all of you, more Mainers will be able to enjoy their holiday with a little less stress. Check out some of the sights and sounds of our annual turkey telethon. If you’d like...
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine
Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
