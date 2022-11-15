Read full article on original website
Thousands of UC employees strike
Thousands of graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and other academic workers left their jobs to strike Monday, after months of failed negotiations with UC leadership. And, the city’s Independent Budget Analyst has released a new report on San Diego’s affordable housing crisis. It focuses on the barriers to providing more housing and bringing rents down. Plus, the uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. Then, the USO - the iconic support organization for service members and their families - has quietly been closing dozens of airport lounges and on-base hospitality centers. But it's also opening others, including some in the military’s most remote locations. And finally, in an excerpt from the podcast Uncuffed, we hear about a wedding ceremony held in the San Quentin State Prison visiting room.
Report: One in four San Diegans experience nutrition insecurity
The San Diego Hunger Coalition says 1 in 4 San Diegans experience nutrition insecurity. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae shows us what that looks like on the ground this holiday season. Less than a week before millions sit down to Thanksgiving meals, the San Diego Hunger Coalition presented some bleak data...
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
Lecturer's racist comments highlight problematic climate at UCSD
An October incident inside a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respecting inclusion and race relations. Now, like on many campuses, there is a debate over racist language and what should...
Changes may be coming to San Diego’s emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set to see fines again, after failing to meet response times and staffing goals. KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more on changes that could be coming in the new year. The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set...
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 14,000 jobs added
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. September's unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021's rate of 5.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
Addressing sexism in police departments
Many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS looks into what departments are doing to fix this. In other news, San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck will be fined after again failing to meet response times and staffing goals. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
Somber display will honor San Diegans killed on roadways
Late this afternoon, the steps of Civic Center Plaza will be covered with shoes — 294 pairs of them. Each pair will represent a person who was killed in a traffic collision in San Diego last year. It's a commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,...
Midway district’s NAVWAR land up for bid
The U.S. Navy is offering its 70-acre Navwar property up for bid. Developers could turn the enormous Midway area property into housing and commercial space alongside a smaller Navy complex. Then, more is being learned about the cause of COVID-19 symptoms like brain fog and the effects of long Covid. Next, on Tuesday, a federal judge struck down Title 42, the pandemic-era public health order used to expel migrants. But the judge granted a stay at the Biden administration's request, which will keep the policy in place until December 21. Then, a high wind warning is in effect for San Diego until Wednesday night and forecasters say Santa Ana conditions are also expected this weekend. And, the leaders of a San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques. Finally, with Thanksgiving just over a week away many of us are thinking about our connections to each other. A conversation with Geoff Cohen, professor of psychology at Stanford University, who explores the science behind that need for connection in a new book.
Five years after #MeToo, sexism persists in local law enforcement
Second in a two-part series. Click here to read part one. For some women working under San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Kotaro Murashige, a day at the office meant facing sexist, condescending and disparaging comments, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs report. Female deputies reported...
Hopeful signs point to mild holiday COVID wave
Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to fall across the country and there are more hopeful signs emerging in the near future. This comes as a pair of new variants of concern — BN.1 and BQ.1.1 — are beginning to take hold across California and the United States.
San Diego rent prices see slight decrease after jumping more than 21% in a year
San Diego rents actually dropped last month after increasing more than 21% in a year. The rental website Zumper found that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment was down 4.6% to $2,500 a month. Rents in many areas of the country have decreased slightly, but San Diego’s is one...
San Diego weekend arts events: Cog•nate Collective, 'Mía,' Iranian music and more
Cog•nate Collective, 'Tianquiztli: Portraits of the Market as Portal'. Cog•nate Collective’s new exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus in Encinitas is part of an ongoing body of work for the artist duo. "Portraits of the Market as Portal" explores street markets, cross-border communities and the commerce of objects.
Environmental group sues San Diego over Ocean Beach Pier replacement project
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics
The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams
It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
How and where to watch the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts Nov. 20 Sunday with the host country facing Ecuador in the first game at 8 a.m. PST (view full schedule). In total there will be 64 games played throughout the event in eight stadiums in and around Doha in Qatar. While the event...
High winds hit San Diego area Wednesday
Hazardous Santa Ana winds are headed to the San Diego area Wednesday, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving dangerous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. All schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District closed Wednesday due to high winds in some areas. Over the...
A San Diego nonprofit’s historical antiques sparked a bitter conflict
The husband and wife team at the helm of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit ignited a bitter controversy by taking charitable donations valued at nearly $70,000 out of the state for their personal use. The conflict strained San Diego’s insular historic preservation community, led to a board member’s resignation, sparked retaliation concerns and prompted an overhaul of the institution’s policies.
