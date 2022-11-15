The U.S. Navy is offering its 70-acre Navwar property up for bid. Developers could turn the enormous Midway area property into housing and commercial space alongside a smaller Navy complex. Then, more is being learned about the cause of COVID-19 symptoms like brain fog and the effects of long Covid. Next, on Tuesday, a federal judge struck down Title 42, the pandemic-era public health order used to expel migrants. But the judge granted a stay at the Biden administration's request, which will keep the policy in place until December 21. Then, a high wind warning is in effect for San Diego until Wednesday night and forecasters say Santa Ana conditions are also expected this weekend. And, the leaders of a San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques. Finally, with Thanksgiving just over a week away many of us are thinking about our connections to each other. A conversation with Geoff Cohen, professor of psychology at Stanford University, who explores the science behind that need for connection in a new book.

