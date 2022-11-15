ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
rigzone.com

IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil have just landed a major victory

It is nice to start a column with a bit of good climate news. Just over halfway through Just Stop Oil’s month of peaceful disruptive climate actions in October, came the positive announcement that another of the UK’s top banks was to ban loans for new oil and gas field projects.This is the one simple demand of Just Stop Oil – that the UK government bans all new fossil fuel projects. It is the essential first step to wean ourselves off all existing fossil fuels in time to avoid utter climate destruction.On 20 October, Lloyds Banking Group announced an end...
Reuters

Equinor starts production at Norwegian floating wind farm

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm off the west coast of Norway, which will supply power to oil and gas fields and cut their emissions, started producing its first power on Sunday, Norwegian energy firm Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Monday.
NASDAQ

COP27: Energy crisis leaves fossil fuel phase-out clubs struggling to recruit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An alliance committed to banning new domestic oil and gas drilling added Portugal as a member at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, but big fossil fuel producers stayed away as the world reels from energy turmoil caused by the Ukraine war. The...
CNBC

In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
rigzone.com

The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
rigzone.com

Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK

Oil and gas companies risk being driven out of investing in UK waters if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raises the windfall tax to 35 percent, OEUK warned. — Oil and gas companies risk being driven out of investing in UK waters if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raises the windfall tax to 35 percent, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warned.

