Read full article on original website
Related
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties
HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill.
Norway's Equinor-owned Aasgard B oil and gas platform shut after fire
OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gas production at Norwegian energy firm Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Aasgard B gas processing platform was shut on Sunday and could remain offline until Nov. 15 following a fire in a transformer, the company said on Monday.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Voices: Just Stop Oil have just landed a major victory
It is nice to start a column with a bit of good climate news. Just over halfway through Just Stop Oil’s month of peaceful disruptive climate actions in October, came the positive announcement that another of the UK’s top banks was to ban loans for new oil and gas field projects.This is the one simple demand of Just Stop Oil – that the UK government bans all new fossil fuel projects. It is the essential first step to wean ourselves off all existing fossil fuels in time to avoid utter climate destruction.On 20 October, Lloyds Banking Group announced an end...
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Equinor starts production at Norwegian floating wind farm
OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm off the west coast of Norway, which will supply power to oil and gas fields and cut their emissions, started producing its first power on Sunday, Norwegian energy firm Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Monday.
NASDAQ
COP27: Energy crisis leaves fossil fuel phase-out clubs struggling to recruit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An alliance committed to banning new domestic oil and gas drilling added Portugal as a member at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, but big fossil fuel producers stayed away as the world reels from energy turmoil caused by the Ukraine war. The...
CNBC
In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
rigzone.com
Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Power production from the first turbine in the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm started on November 13. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform. — Power production from the first turbine in the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in the North Sea started on November 13. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea.
India’s energy conundrum: committed to renewables but still expanding coal
Three days before India’s environment minister boarded a flight to Egypt for this year’s UN climate summit, Cop27, the country’s finance minister was busy with a new announcement. “India needs greater investment in coal production,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi launch of India’s biggest ever coalmine...
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
rigzone.com
Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
Oil and gas companies risk being driven out of investing in UK waters if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raises the windfall tax to 35 percent, OEUK warned. — Oil and gas companies risk being driven out of investing in UK waters if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raises the windfall tax to 35 percent, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warned.
Comments / 0