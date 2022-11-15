It is nice to start a column with a bit of good climate news. Just over halfway through Just Stop Oil’s month of peaceful disruptive climate actions in October, came the positive announcement that another of the UK’s top banks was to ban loans for new oil and gas field projects.This is the one simple demand of Just Stop Oil – that the UK government bans all new fossil fuel projects. It is the essential first step to wean ourselves off all existing fossil fuels in time to avoid utter climate destruction.On 20 October, Lloyds Banking Group announced an end...

