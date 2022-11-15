Read full article on original website
2023 Honda Accord First Look Review: Reassuringly Familiar
The best-selling car in the USA over the past half a century was the Honda Accord and it continues on in its 11th generation with a fresh focus to keep it at the head of its class. First of all, Honda took what owners loved about the previous Accord - its fun-to-drive character - and refined it even further with a stiffer new body and retuned suspension. When it dropped a few pre-launch teasers of the new Accord, we realized that the new-found ability is draped in a much sharper new suit.
Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP
A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
The 2023 Nissan Versa Is Officially The Cheapest Four-Door Sedan In The USA
The Nissan Versa is once again the cheapest four-door sedan you can buy in the US, with a starting price of only $15,730. The cost of vehicles has risen dramatically in recent months, partly due to parts shortages and global logistics issues. The US' unchecked dealer system is also making the most out of the lack of supply versus demand, and recent research shows that customers are willing to pay up to five figures above sticker.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Semis Will Need More Electricity Than A Small Town To Charge
Right now, barring the sudden and unexpected production of the Cybertruck, the Semi is the only industrial truck made by Tesla. The brand's freight rigs are much larger and thirstier than the elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be a problem, elusive Cybertruck, and a new study says that may be part of a problem, and not just for Tesla.
2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost?
What will you pay to put this hot hatch in your garage? Here's a look at the trim levels and how much a fully loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI costs. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Teased With Gorgeous New Artisan Red Premium Paint
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row crossover will make its global debut in January, and the teaser campaign is now officially underway with a single image of the crossover's front side. The accent in the fender has "Inline6" clearly written; we previously reported that the company's new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six engine will be making its way to the US, and the CX-90 is the ideal vehicle for this application.
Facelifted 2023 Lexus LS 500 Pricing Starts At A Reasonable $77,535
Lexus has announced pricing for the 2023 LS and some critical changes to the model range, including the death of a much-lamented feature. We're, of course, talking about the brand's trackpad infotainment system, which has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch unit. If ever there was a singular feature that came close to ruining a car, the trackpad was it.
OFFICIAL: Next-Generation Volkswagen Golf Is Going Electric
The Volkswagen Golf will be renewed for a ninth generation, according to Thomas Schafer, CEO of VW Passenger Cars, who told Autocar at the 2022 LA Auto Show that the iconic nameplate will be fully electrified. "We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI," he said. "It would be crazy...
Concealed carry permits surge to 22 million, 25 states don’t even require it
The gun craze sparked by the 2016 presidential election, the COVID crisis, and the flurry of random and mass shootings has also led to a record-breaking issuance of concealed carry permits, especially to women and minorities seeking self-protection. A new and authoritative report put the number of permits held by...
Need an SRT Ram 8.3L V10? This Shop Has Five for Sale
X2 BuildersThe Viper-derived engine is a real gem, but you don't see many up for grabs.
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Euro-Spec Toyota Prius Breaks Cover As PHEV With Sleek Design Language
The European market has been given its first official look at the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, and based on the design alone, it looks like no punches are being pulled. This time, Toyota has opted for a more coupe-like silhouette for the exterior styling. Like the Toyota Corolla, the Prius...
Acura Announces 2023 TLX Pricing And Upgrades
The second-generation Acura TLX was all-new for 2022 and immediately brought back memories of previous brand greats, specifically the Legend. For the 2023 model year, the Japanese automaker has announced that the TLX and the more powerful TLX Type S now come standard with some handy tech features. First up is a complimentary three-year AcuraLink subscription.
