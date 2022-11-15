ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

