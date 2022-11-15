Read full article on original website
Related
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
wchsnetwork.com
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
WSAZ
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
Metro News
Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
wchsnetwork.com
I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice
MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
wchsnetwork.com
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
West Virginia city votes to continue lawsuit against problematic bar
Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Comments / 2