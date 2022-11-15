ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night at a boat launch located at Dana Landing off Ingraham Street in the Mission Bay area.

Police say the two men got into an altercation, leading the 27-year-old son to punching his 56-year-old father.

During the fight, the father took out a knife and stabbed his son in the chest, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

The son reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest and both men ended up with lacerations to their fingers. They were both transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

The incident is still under investigation by police and there were no arrests immediately announced.

FOX 5 San Diego

