Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night at a boat launch located at Dana Landing off Ingraham Street in the Mission Bay area.

Police say the two men got into an altercation, leading the 27-year-old son to punching his 56-year-old father.

During the fight, the father took out a knife and stabbed his son in the chest, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

The son reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest and both men ended up with lacerations to their fingers. They were both transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

The incident is still under investigation by police and there were no arrests immediately announced.

