ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien

DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
DARIEN, CT
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later

Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale’s most popular course sees lower student ratings

The science of learning how to be happy has left some students feeling rather unhappy. When Psychology and the Good Life was first taught in Spring 2018, the course made national headlines as one of Yale’s most popular classes of all time. Taught by professor Laurie Santos, a celebrated...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show

Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bridget Mulroy

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint

TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Lyme Academy Proposal Faces Stiff Challenge at Zoning Hearing in Old Lyme

OLD LYME – Perhaps 35 people showed up at a public hearing on Monday night in Town Hall for a conversation before the town’s Zoning Commission regarding an application to create a straightforward procedure for nonprofits to apply for a variety of new uses under zoning rules, including limited housing, food service, retail, and recreation.
OLD LYME, CT
hk-now.com

High School Automotive Classes Ask for Donated Vehicles and Repair Work

(November 18, 2022) — HKHS Automotive is looking for vehicle donations to be used for student projects and learning. Do you have a vehicle that has limited value or is broken and that you are not planning to repair? Maybe your vehicle needs a repair, but the labor cost was too high? We are seeking vehicles that are safe and able to be repaired. Typical projects include wheel and tire service, brake service, coolant system service, engine maintenance. Rusted-out vehicles are not usable. We are able to tow vehicles to the school if they are not currently drivable. Please reach out to Mr. Todzia at jtodzia@rsd17.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy