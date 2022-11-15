ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career

There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That

If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
'No better feeling than being home with my family': TOWIE's Nicole Bass is 'grateful' to have left hospital with her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after suffering high blood pressure following a 'traumatic' birth

Nicole Bass has returned home following the birth of her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure. Television personality Nicole, 31, previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour and, having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month, she has been off her social media pages.
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Has a Brother, Although He Doesn't Show up Often

As one of the stars of Mountain Men, Tom Oar has had to grow accustomed to the spotlight, even when he doesn't love being in it. Although Tom has shown us a great deal of his life, including members of his family, but there are some details of Tom's life that are a little more private and personal. Chief among those is Tom's brother, who is a much less frequent presence on Mountain Men.
Will Taylor Swift Film Her Eras Tour? She's Filmed Tours Before

If you haven't heard, Taylor Swift is going on tour for the first time in nearly four years. The excitement around Taylor's Eras Tour quickly faded to despair after a disastrous ticket sale experience left many without any tickets at all. Nevertheless, Swifties are hoping Taylor might save the day to ensure all her fans can attend the show by filming her tour.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?

Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
A Familiar Actor From Mayim Bialik's Past Plays Kat's Late Father on Fox's 'Call Me Kat'

Boasting sometimes wobbly notes of Fleabag humor, a sitcom about a woman running a quirky cat cafe is as fresh a concept as any. Starring Jeopardy! host and literal neuroscientist Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Fox's Call Me Kat — which is based on the BBC U.K. series Miranda — follows the trials and tribulations of Kat, a single 39-year-old woman who ditches her boring, unfulfilling day job to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky.
We're Here to Unpack What Exactly "Hits Different" for Taylor Swift in Her New Song

We may already be weeks removed from the release of Taylor Swift's "Midnights," but the album is still breaking records and resonating with new fans every single day. It goes without saying that each and every song on the project has impacted the charts in one way or another, but it seems that a lot of listeners keep coming back to "Hits Different," a standout offering from the new album's "Lavender Edition," released exclusively at Target.
Here Is the 4-1-1 on the Instagram Accounts of 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' Cast

Physically demanding competition shows have become all the rage on social media — from American Ninja Warrior to Tough As Nails. Over the years, MTV has joined the category via the hit show The Challenge. Viewers have seen the show branch out into different franchises that include Friend of Faux, USA, All Stars, and more. Now, Ride or Dies is the latest series to become a hot topic.
‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.
21 Savage Made (and Then Walked Back on) Some Shady Comments About Nas

When discussing hip-hop artists, 21 Savage and Nas wouldn't be two that you'd expect to come up in the same conversation. In 21 Savage's case, he's a more recent breakout artist with a slew of notable collaborations and some serious radio and commercial play time right now. In Nas's case, he's one of the most legendary and respected living artists in the genre with decades of experience on 21 Savage.
Meet the Nigerian Artist Behind Drake and Future's Billboard Banger "WAIT FOR U"

Every few years, an artist comes around and changes the game. After the year that she’s had, it’s safe to say that Tems is that girl. Born Temilade Openiyi, the singer hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and rose to fame after the release of her collaborative single “Essence,” with WizKid and Justin Bieber in 2021. And it didn’t take long for her music to gain traction online.
