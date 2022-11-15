Read full article on original website
Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career
There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That
If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
Who Is Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Were Shocked to See THIS Iconic Radio Host (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Avocado has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. On The Masked Singer’s Nov. 16, episode, the night’s theme is “Comedy Roast Night.” In honor of the special event, the judges will be joined by famed comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.
Heather's Black Eye on 'RHOSLC' Isn't the First Dramatic Injury on a 'Real Housewives' Show
If there's one thing we can never accuse Heather Gay of in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's being boring. Because in the mid-season trailer that aired after the Nov. 16 episode, we see her dramatically reveal an eye injury. So, how did Heather get a black eye and does it have anything to do with Whitney Rose?
'No better feeling than being home with my family': TOWIE's Nicole Bass is 'grateful' to have left hospital with her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after suffering high blood pressure following a 'traumatic' birth
Nicole Bass has returned home following the birth of her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure. Television personality Nicole, 31, previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour and, having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month, she has been off her social media pages.
Jordin Sparks's Dating History: Love Really Was a Battlefield Before She Met Her Husband
There was a time when American Idol was an anticipated weekly event, a family-viewing tradition after which we picked up our landlines to vote because it was imperative that our faves made it through to the next week. If curmudgeonly Simon Cowell gave a good review for the person you were rooting for, you nearly fell out of your seat.
Who Is Glamzilla? TikTok Influencer Talks Authenticity: "I Have No Choice but to Be Me" (EXCLUSIVE)
If you've spent hours scrolling through TikTok, you've probably stumbled across one of Stephanie Valentine aka Glamzilla's posts on your "For You" page. The social media influencer has certainly made her mark in the beauty space, sharing must-have makeup items, go-to looks, and the cheaper product "dupes" you didn't know existed, until now.
Did 'Love Is Blind' Star SK Cheat on Raven? Woman Shares Alleged Flirty Texts Between Them
Although SK said "I do not" while up at the altar with Raven during Love Is Blind Season 3, their relationship didn't actually end right then and there. The pair rekindled their romance after the show stopped filming and started dating long-distance. In fact, they seemed stronger than ever during the reunion episode.
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Has a Brother, Although He Doesn't Show up Often
As one of the stars of Mountain Men, Tom Oar has had to grow accustomed to the spotlight, even when he doesn't love being in it. Although Tom has shown us a great deal of his life, including members of his family, but there are some details of Tom's life that are a little more private and personal. Chief among those is Tom's brother, who is a much less frequent presence on Mountain Men.
Chris Hemsworth Revealed a Health Update That Could Stop His Acting Career for a While
Many people would say Chris Hemsworth takes his health seriously. The Thor star is an avid fan of fitness and often shares his workouts with his followers. Chris has also been vocal about changing his eating habits to ensure he lives a long, healthy life for his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three kids — India, Sasha, and Tristan.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets to Celebrate His Heritage in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'
Ask any millennial who a certified heartthrob was back in the day and we guarantee you'll hear "Freddie Prinze Jr." more than once as an answer. (Seriously — if you haven't seen She's All That stop what you're doing and go watch it, and then come back to this article!)
Will Taylor Swift Film Her Eras Tour? She's Filmed Tours Before
If you haven't heard, Taylor Swift is going on tour for the first time in nearly four years. The excitement around Taylor's Eras Tour quickly faded to despair after a disastrous ticket sale experience left many without any tickets at all. Nevertheless, Swifties are hoping Taylor might save the day to ensure all her fans can attend the show by filming her tour.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?
Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
A Familiar Actor From Mayim Bialik's Past Plays Kat's Late Father on Fox's 'Call Me Kat'
Boasting sometimes wobbly notes of Fleabag humor, a sitcom about a woman running a quirky cat cafe is as fresh a concept as any. Starring Jeopardy! host and literal neuroscientist Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Fox's Call Me Kat — which is based on the BBC U.K. series Miranda — follows the trials and tribulations of Kat, a single 39-year-old woman who ditches her boring, unfulfilling day job to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky.
We're Here to Unpack What Exactly "Hits Different" for Taylor Swift in Her New Song
We may already be weeks removed from the release of Taylor Swift's "Midnights," but the album is still breaking records and resonating with new fans every single day. It goes without saying that each and every song on the project has impacted the charts in one way or another, but it seems that a lot of listeners keep coming back to "Hits Different," a standout offering from the new album's "Lavender Edition," released exclusively at Target.
Here Is the 4-1-1 on the Instagram Accounts of 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' Cast
Physically demanding competition shows have become all the rage on social media — from American Ninja Warrior to Tough As Nails. Over the years, MTV has joined the category via the hit show The Challenge. Viewers have seen the show branch out into different franchises that include Friend of Faux, USA, All Stars, and more. Now, Ride or Dies is the latest series to become a hot topic.
‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.
When Was MTV's 'Cribs’ Season 19 Filmed? Leslie Jordan Is Featured on the Show
MTV's Cribs has been a part of our cultural fabric since the year 2000. And on Oct. 27, 2022, Season 19 of the outlandish series — which lets fans look inside the places their favorite stars call home — premiered on the network. Article continues below advertisement. The...
21 Savage Made (and Then Walked Back on) Some Shady Comments About Nas
When discussing hip-hop artists, 21 Savage and Nas wouldn't be two that you'd expect to come up in the same conversation. In 21 Savage's case, he's a more recent breakout artist with a slew of notable collaborations and some serious radio and commercial play time right now. In Nas's case, he's one of the most legendary and respected living artists in the genre with decades of experience on 21 Savage.
Meet the Nigerian Artist Behind Drake and Future's Billboard Banger "WAIT FOR U"
Every few years, an artist comes around and changes the game. After the year that she’s had, it’s safe to say that Tems is that girl. Born Temilade Openiyi, the singer hails from Lagos, Nigeria, and rose to fame after the release of her collaborative single “Essence,” with WizKid and Justin Bieber in 2021. And it didn’t take long for her music to gain traction online.
