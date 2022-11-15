ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 28

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

🤣😂 Madonna is a joke, she is a has been looking for attention. And I hate to tell her, but she does not look good at all, she has had plastic surgery that makes her look like a freak , obviously she can not handle getting old and not getting all the attention . Just 6 more years she will be 70 , I will want to throw up if she is still posting trashy photos of herself. She needs to grow up

Reply(1)
24
Citizen Z
3d ago

If Madonna doesn't like hearing criticism then she needs to stop posting all over social media for attention. She's getting it, but not the kind she wants. So she should just stop.

Reply
8
Hazel ✌
4d ago

right on 50, right on...she's nasty and dusty. its her kids turn to shine. she had her chance.

Reply
14
Related
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy