This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
Suspect in Hartford homicide arrested in Vermont
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Hartford. Police have arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, of Lovell Avenue in Windsor.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Police believe Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old was spotted in New Haven
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police confirmed that a man accused of killing a 1-year-old baby girl at a home in Naugatuck on Friday was seen in New Haven. According to police, an individual was seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday. The pictured individual matches the clothing […]
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop. The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17. Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford...
Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony. Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested for possession with intent to distribute in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — Two women from Connecticut were arrested following an incident in Middlesex yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 at around 8:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Following an investigation,...
Newington Town Crier
Newington police blotter
Sherod Aldon Hackett, 24, 331 Route 163, Montville, carrying pistol w/o permit, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, assault 1 – victim elderly or other, first-degree reckless endangerment. Nov. 7. Maureen M. Ennever, 54, 500 Cold Spring Rd. Apt. E208, Rocky Hill, disorderly conduct. Justin Keith Clayton, 27, 39...
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison
A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45,...
Newington drug dealer who was part of $1.1M bust sentenced to 10 years
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington drug dealer who was part of a bust where more than $1.1 million in cash was seized will spend a decade in federal prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Angel Luis Rodriguez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. […]
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
