Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
Crews battle brush fire off I-15 near Mission Valley
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews are battling a vegetation fire Wednesday near Mission Valley.
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
Cool Weather Predicted for San Diego Region Before Warmer, Windy Week Ahead
Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said. Beginning Monday and continuing through...
KPBS
Changes may be coming to San Diego’s emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set to see fines again, after failing to meet response times and staffing goals. KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more on changes that could be coming in the new year. The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set...
High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire
At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
iheart.com
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
Willow 9 Fire: Crews make progress against Jamul brush fire
Cal Fire San Diego officials said the Willow 9 Fire in Jamul burned just under 10 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Thursday night.
Vehicle passenger dead after being ejected onto I-8 in La Mesa
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported.
Schools in Mountain Empire Unified School District close due to high winds
Classes were canceled Wednesday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District due to high winds, district officials announced.
NBC San Diego
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diegans may dispose of unwanted items for free during Clean California Dump Day
Caltrans will be hosting Free California Dump Day in San Diego County to keep non-hazardous and unwanted away from roadways and into proper disposal. San Diegans may dispose of non-hazardous and unwanted items for free on Nov.19 at 570 C St, Chula Vista, 8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, 200 South Palm Ave, Brawley, and 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro.
KPBS
San Diego rent prices see slight decrease after jumping more than 21% in a year
San Diego rents actually dropped last month after increasing more than 21% in a year. The rental website Zumper found that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment was down 4.6% to $2,500 a month. Rents in many areas of the country have decreased slightly, but San Diego’s is one...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY
November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Car Hits, Seriously Injures Two at Lakeside Truck Inspection Checkpoint
Two people, one a California Highway Patrol employee, suffered major injuries today when a car struck them while they were staffing a commercial vehicle safety checkpoint in eastern San Diego County. The pair were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80 east of Lake...
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 14,000 jobs added
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. September's unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021's rate of 5.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
Comments / 0