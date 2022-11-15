Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
Ellsworth American
Cherryfield homicide under investigation
CHERRYFIELD — The death this week of a 36-year-old Whitneyville man has been ruled a homicide, the Maine Department of Public Safety reported Friday. The body of Matthew Adams was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was performed Friday morning.
mainebiz.biz
Bar Harbor Bank hires former retailer, lobsterman as relationship manager
A former lobster fisherman has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s location in Bar Harbor. Cody Farrell took over for Debbie Mitchell-Dow, who recently retired. Farrell will lead a team of banking professionals to help individuals, families and businesses on Mount Desert Island meet their financial goals.
WPFO
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
Ellsworth American
Nicole P. Grindle
Nicole P. Grindle, “Nickle,” passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle, after a second courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Houlton on June 15, 1952, the third child of James and Ethel Henry.
Ellsworth American
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
foxbangor.com
Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
Ellsworth American
Maine arts scene captured in video
ELLSWORTH — “Beyond the Brick”, a multimedia project that grew out of and accompanied Heart of Ellsworth’s completed downtown mural project, went live online in early November. The locally produced film highlights a wealth of Maine visual and performing artists from Sullivan painter Philip Frey and...
Ellsworth American
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth Dec. 11
ELLSWORTH — The Wreaths Across America convoy to Arlington National Cemetery will stop in Ellsworth Sunday, Dec. 11, for a 9 a.m. event at Maine Coast Mall. The George Stevens Academy band directed by Phelan Gallagher will perform.
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
Ellsworth American
Woman arrested in Sassy Nails crash
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly driving a car that crashed into the side of Sassy Nails next to Shaw’s Supermarket in the Ellsworth Shopping Center just after 2 a.m. Nov. 16. Megan L. Rich, 40, of Ellsworth was charged with aggravated...
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
mainepublic.org
Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike
The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
