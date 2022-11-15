Man convicted in murder of grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson sentenced to life in prison; possibility of parole in 33 years

Read full article on original website
Calvin Jeff
3d ago
If he has mental issues how will he ever get help in prison judicial system is just a worse unfortunate that people who never had to grow up in a unfair system gets to judge men that the this country has thrown away
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates accused of shanking fellow inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail are charged with stabbing another inmate with a shank. Yalexander Torres Rosario, 39, and Eric Torres, 34, are each charged with two counts of felonious assault in the Sept. 19 stabbing of Parsha Hardman in the 9th floor pod at the downtown jail.
Stark County mother accused of faking daughter's life-threatening illness sentenced to prison
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — On Lindsey Abbuhl's Facebook page, fundraiser flyers remain posted, asking for money for her 11-year-old daughter Rylee. But, in May of 2021, that all came to an end, when she was accused of faking her daughter's terminal illness, and taking thousands from the community. On...
Akron man found guilty of 2019 murder, faces up to life in prison
AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old Akron man has been convicted in connection with a killing that took place more than three years ago. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that a jury had found Eugene Wells guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The first three crimes included firearm specifications, which will add mandatory time to any prison sentence.
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
Cleveland man gets three life sentences in execution-style slayings over $40 drug deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who carried out a series of execution-style killings at a 2019 house party was sentenced Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Kielonte Harris left three people dead, seven children without a parent and himself now facing down death in a prison cell over what prosecutors said was an argument over a $40 drug deal.
Set-up man to ‘execution’ of ex-Cleveland mayor’s grandson gets life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A member of the Heartless Felons gang who helped set up the September 2021 slaying of then-Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson received a life sentence on Tuesday. Robert Shepard, 30, was not present when a hooded gunman fired seven bullets into the body of 24-year-old Frank...
cleveland19.com
Judge sentences shooter to 3 life sentences for 2019 triple murder in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced a man to three consecutive life sentences for killing three people during a party on Cleveland’s West side in 2019. Court records show that 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was previously found guilty of:. 6 counts of aggravated murder. 3 counts of...
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
Woman found fatally shot in Cleveland; victim's ex-boyfriend arrested
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1817 Pleasantdale Road at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday for a female victim of a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to her head and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
newsnet5
Shepard family calls for end of violence with the family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
CLEVELAND — Rosalin Shepard issued a statement of peace through Black on Black Crime inc., asking that her family and the Family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson stop the violence. Black on Black Crime Inc. President Art McKoy spoke at a Wednesday meeting and said Ms. Shepard is...
Akron man convicted for role in 2020 murder; 2 other defendants still facing charges
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted a 23-year-old Akron man for his role in a 2020 killing. Kashmair Mingo was found guilty Tuesday of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, and having a weapon under disability in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Tyraye Carter. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charge of aggravated murder.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Police investigate 3 unrelated gun incidents at Cleveland Catholic school
Police are investigating after a gun was found in a student's bookbag at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland on Thursday.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
Man arrested after violating protection order in bar: Berea Police Blotter
Violation of temporary protection order: Front Street. A Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in his home after he violated a temporary protection order at The Hydrant Pub & Grub, 786 Front St. A bartender at The Hydrant approached a police cruiser parked near...
27-year-old man shot and killed outside 28th Street Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened at around...
Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband
A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.
Police say Cleveland woman found
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.
Man fatally shot while leaving store on East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot and killed while leaving a liquor store east of downtown in the city’s Central neighborhood Thursday. Dontae Malone, 27, had just left the 28th Street Supermarket and Liquor Store, 2712 Cedar Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot several times, Cleveland police said.
