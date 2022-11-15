Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Early Literacy is a Top Priority for Tennessee’s Schools and Students
There’s no doubt that reading well by third grade is vital to a student’s future success. In fact, a long-term study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that students not proficient in reading by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers. This fact is especially concerning because only 36 percent of Tennessee third graders scored proficient in English language arts (ELA) last year. Evidence-based studies such as this, as well as COVID-19 school disruptions, led Tennessee officials to rethink our state’s early literacy strategy.
tn.gov
Tennessee Continues Low Unemployment Rate in October
NASHVILLE – Tennessee continues to experience low unemployment, despite a slight uptick in October’s monthly rate, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The seasonally adjusted number for the month increased by just 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%. The state has had unemployment rates at or below 3.5% since January 2022.
tn.gov
West Tennessee Teacher Receives National Recognition as a Milken Educator
Award Recognizes Exceptional Teachers Across Nation. Nashville, TN— Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced a west Tennessee teacher Alexa Guynes, a 5th-grade teacher at Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown Municipal Schools, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Milken Educator Award, one of the highest honors in education that has been dubbed the “Oscars of Teaching” by Teacher Magazine.
tn.gov
The Holiday Season Is Merrier and Brighter Than Ever Across Tennessee In 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2022) - The holidays are just about here, and across Tennessee, destinations, both big and small, are getting ready to celebrate. From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory. Discover what’s happening this year during the holidays in Tennessee.
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for November 17-23, 2022
ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
tn.gov
TN Attorney General’s Office Files Petition to Withdraw Federal Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
Nashville- Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a coalition of 21 states in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the unlawful federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence...
tn.gov
Dry Weather Conditions Expected Ahead of Waterfowl Season
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is advising hunters to be aware of dry weather conditions ahead of waterfowl hunting season. The 2022-23 season for public lands duck hunting is Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31. “Duck season is my personal favorite time of year, and...
tn.gov
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures November 17-23, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
tn.gov
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 17 - 23, 2022)
CLAY COUNTY SR-52 miscellaneous safety improvements from near Meadow Lane to Hummingbird Lane (LM 14 to LM 15) and from Hill Top Road to Harve Knight Road (LM 0.7 to LM 3.1): The contractor will be on site performing various operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers intermittently to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.
Comments / 0