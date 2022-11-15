Cyber Monday — the shopping event that takes place the Monday following Black Friday — was created in part to bookend the five-day shopping weekend that starts on Thanksgiving. But in recent years, retailers have started their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weeks in advance of the actual events, giving shoppers ample time to buy early and spread out their spending. Just this year, for example, we saw deals pop up as early as October from retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon and more.

1 DAY AGO