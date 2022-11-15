ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Swayman returns to practice for Bruins

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman took a big step toward his return to game action, as the goaltender took the ice for practice with the Bruins on Tuesday.

The Bruins practiced Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, in the midst of a three-day break between games. Keith Kinkaid, who was called up to fill in for Swayman, was also a part of practice.

Swayman suffered a left leg injury on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though the injury looked severe at first, Swayman didn't suffer any damage that required surgery, and the team considered him "week to week."

"I couldn't be in better hands. I feel so fortunate be part of this organization," Swayman said of the Bruins and the team's medical staff. "Just the care they have for the players, it means a lot as a player. I couldn't be happier to be back."

The Bruins have leaned heavily on Linus Ullmark since that night, with Ullmark starting five of Boston's last six games. Ullmark has played extremely well, posting a .942 save percentage and 4-1-0 record during that stretch while earning NHL's Second Star honors for his work last week. Kinkaid has played once, stopping 30 of 31 shots faced in a win over Buffalo.

The 23-year-old Swayman got off to a rough start this year, posting a 2-1-0 record with an .878 save percentage and 3.45 GAA. But his strong rookie season last year (23-14-3 record, .914 save percentage, 2.41 GAA) indicates he'll be better than that going forward.

The Bruins next play on Thursday night at home against the Flyers.

After practice, head coach Jim Montgomery said that Swayman is ahead of schedule but did not give an exact picture of a potential return date.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be game-ready. I trust the medical staff here," said Swayman. "I'm going to do everything I can to get back [in a game] as soon as possible."

