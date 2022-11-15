ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Imagine Clearwater inches closer to completion as amphitheater is installed

Imagine Clearwater, the city’s $84 million redevelopment of the downtown waterfront, is inching closer to its targeted June completion date. About 90 workers with Skanska construction company are toiling daily to transform what used to be the underused Coachman Park and a sprawling asphalt parking lot into a regional destination.
CLEARWATER, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Legal legacy carries on at Seminole firm

SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newest addition to their legal team, Michael D. Cavonis. Michael will be working closely with Paul R. Cavonis, his father, practicing in the areas of probate and probate and trust litigation. The younger Cavonis holds an...
SEMINOLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay

  TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood

Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS News

St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum

Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Artist La’Ford unveils Courageous Twelve monument design

St. Petersburg’s next major public art project, which will debut sometime in 2023, will honor the 1960s police officers known as the Courageous Twelve. In 1965, all 12 of St. Petersburg’s Black uniformed officers (out of a force of more than 250) filed a lawsuit against the city, charging discrimination on numerous levels.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa General steps up for marine patients

The Florida Aquarium’s veterinarians will no longer have to rush enormous, endangered sea turtles over to Davis Islands for emergency CT scans following the expansion of a magnanimous partnership. Thursday marked the opening of the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Health Care Center at the Florida Aquarium. The facility will...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party

Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer. The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown. Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy