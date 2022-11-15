Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory
NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss. The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a...
Beach Beacon
Imagine Clearwater inches closer to completion as amphitheater is installed
Imagine Clearwater, the city’s $84 million redevelopment of the downtown waterfront, is inching closer to its targeted June completion date. About 90 workers with Skanska construction company are toiling daily to transform what used to be the underused Coachman Park and a sprawling asphalt parking lot into a regional destination.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Beach Beacon
Legal legacy carries on at Seminole firm
SEMINOLE — DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newest addition to their legal team, Michael D. Cavonis. Michael will be working closely with Paul R. Cavonis, his father, practicing in the areas of probate and probate and trust litigation. The younger Cavonis holds an...
Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07
businessobserverfl.com
Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood
Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
floridapolitics.com
After election loss, Janet Cruz says she’s running for Lynn Hurtak’s Tampa City Council seat
Cruz’s entrance into Tampa's 2023 municipal election pits her against the only woman on City Council. This morning, less than two weeks after losing her seat in the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz announced plans to run for the Tampa City Council seat currently occupied by Council member Lynn Hurtak.
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
fox13news.com
Gulfport City Council gives strip of public land along Clam Bayou to private homeowners
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport City Council members approved a request from three homeowners to grant them ownership of a strip of public land during the council's Tuesday night meeting in Pinellas County. The 50-foot strip of land, located between 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, was designated as public...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
CBS News
St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
stpetecatalyst.com
Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum
Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
stpetecatalyst.com
Artist La’Ford unveils Courageous Twelve monument design
St. Petersburg’s next major public art project, which will debut sometime in 2023, will honor the 1960s police officers known as the Courageous Twelve. In 1965, all 12 of St. Petersburg’s Black uniformed officers (out of a force of more than 250) filed a lawsuit against the city, charging discrimination on numerous levels.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa General steps up for marine patients
The Florida Aquarium’s veterinarians will no longer have to rush enormous, endangered sea turtles over to Davis Islands for emergency CT scans following the expansion of a magnanimous partnership. Thursday marked the opening of the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Health Care Center at the Florida Aquarium. The facility will...
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party
Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer. The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown. Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts...
Comments / 0